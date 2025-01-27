mobile app bar

“There’s No Time to Think, No Time to Reflect”: When Jeff Burton Highlighted Biggest Quality Needed to Succeed in Broadcasting

Aug 22, 2014; Bristol, TN, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Jeff Burton during qualifying for the Irwin Tools Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Broadcasters like Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte, and the rather fresh enlist Kevin Harvick are renowned for their keen observation and quick thinking, flawlessly keeping pace with the high-speed action on the track. Burton, in particular, emphasizes one critical trait for success in the commentary booth: patience.

In a 2017 interview, Burton shared that maintaining composure and taking a moment to breathe deeply can make all the difference. He explained, “We always have a blueprint of how a day and night will go, everything can change. During an event there’s no time to think, no time to reflect… if you work in live television you have to be a person who can instinctively make decisions on the fly.”

The veteran believes patience is essential to maintain focus and deliver top-notch commentary for devoted fans. He revealed, “We end every internal presentation with one slide. It reads: ‘Patience.’ We remind everyone to be patient with each other, to be patient with the track officials, to be patient with NASCAR, to be patient with themselves…”

That’s the crux of broadcasting; it’s about being sharp and ready to adapt on the fly, and that requires patience.

In addition to discussing the requisite confidence in one’s team, Burton highlighted the importance of trust within the broadcast crew. He stressed, that analysts “need to have confidence in the people around you because it’s a lot easier to make the right decisions when you know the people around you will come through.”

Leigh Diffey, hailing from Australia, might point out another attribute crucial for an American broadcaster: to not have an accent. The factor recently cost him a potential role with TNT in NASCAR broadcasting, showing the unique demands of American sports media.

Burton’s reaction to his son Harrison’s win at Daytona in 2024

Jeff Burton experienced an overwhelming moment of personal and professional convergence from the NBC Sports commentary booth during the climactic final lap of the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Burton watched not just as a veteran broadcaster but as a father filled with hope and anticipation. He witnessed his son, Harrison Burton, secure a career milestone — his first NASCAR Cup victory.

The emotional apex was reached when Leigh Diffey announced, “Jeff, your little boy has done it,” marking a victory that resonated deeply with Burton. He couldn’t contain his joy, embracing his colleagues in the booth. Reflecting on the moment during Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, Burton shared,

“He did it after he lost his job and he did it for the Wood Brothers. There was just so much emotion because of all of those things collectively, and I think that’s what made the race special for the fans, and I know that’s what made it special for me. So, I’d been in the booth when he’d won some Xfinity races, and they were cool moments but this was next level…”

But the upcoming season will mark a shift as Harrison returns to the Xfinity Series with AM Racing, handing over his Wood Brothers ride to Josh Berry.

