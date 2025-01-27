“There’s Only So Many Things You Can Change”: William Byron’s Crew Chief on How Bowman Gray Will Offer Something Different from the LA Coliseum

“It’s very small differences,” said William Byron’s crew chief Rudy Fugle when asked about the changes required by the Next Gen Cup cars heading into this year’s Clash at Bowman Gray. Switching from last year’s venue at the LA Memorial Coliseum to the historic NASCAR short track, the differences in car setup, despite being minimal, exist, according to Fugle.

The construction of both the tracks themselves and the differences there dictate what setup changes the teams will make over the weekend as NASCAR kicks off its 2025 racing season with the exhibition-style event.

“Somebody down in the 24 room described it that the Clash in LA was built in a football stadium and this one is built around a football stadium. So, in reality, they are shaped a little bit different so I’m sure it’ll take some different stuff,” explained the Hendrick Motorsports crew chief.

One of the biggest factors that could affect not only car setup but also the quality of overall racing throughout the weekend is the asphalt at the venue. With the Next Gen car’s 18-inch Goodyear tires somewhat finicky in terms of what kind of asphalt they provide falloff on and don’t, Byron’s crew chief also put down the track’s surface as a differentiating factor.

He said, “The setups always evolve and end up being a little different. A lot of it is probably going to have to do with the asphalt. But yeah, there’s only so many things you can change for a quarter-mile, flat race track. So, in reality, from some of the other places we go, it’s very small differences.”

Fugle on what to expect from Bowman Gray’s atmosphere

One of the biggest selling points of ‘The Madhouse,’ as the track is often referred to, is the atmosphere it provides for short-track racing. The close-quarters nature of the track and its proximity to the stands, coupled with the highly motivated and passionate fanbase in the area, make the spectacle of the event itself often greater than just the racing product on the track.

Fugle explained his prior experiences at the venue and painted a picture of what to expect from the upcoming event: “I’ve been to a weekly show three times at Bowman Gray, and every time I’ve gone to an event it’s been an amazing show. The atmosphere is more of the fun and the excitement of all the fans and just how passionate and rabid, if that’s the right word, they are.”

It remains to be seen which team can conquer the new challenge as race day inches closer with the green flag officially flying from Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET.