“They Did Him Wrong”: Mark Martin’s 5-Word Tribute to Legend Resonates Strongly With NASCAR Fans

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

Former NASCAR series driver Mark Martin is introduced before the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway.

Feb 26, 2023; Fontana, California, USA; Former NASCAR series driver Mark Martin is introduced before the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s death following a last-lap crash during the 2001 Daytona 500 was one of the most devastating incidents in the entire history of global motorsports. Mark Martin’s recent social media post shines a light on one of the otherwise unknown stories from the tragedy.

The story revolves around Bill Simpson, who was equally unfortunate as NASCAR and racing fans levied the blame for Dale Sr.’s death on a faulty seatbelt manufactured by him, mentioning it as the root cause of the basilar skull fracture that killed the icon.

Martin remembered the safety products innovator by responding to a post on X that noted how it has been five years since he passed away. He wrote, “Remembering a BadAss today.” Fans crowded below his words to express their sympathies and wallow in the melancholy of the injustice against him in the aftermath of Earnhardt’s death.

One fan wrote, “I mean any man who would set himself on fire on purpose at least twice to prove the effectiveness of his product is hero material… you throw in all the other Bill Simpson-isms…and that’s legend.” Simpson set himself on fire multiple times to prove the effectiveness of the fire suits he developed.

Another followed, “Bill’s contribution to the safety of the drivers cannot be calculated.” One more fan added, “They did him wrong is all im gonna say bout that.” Blaming him was indeed a giant error. But he bounced back from the negativity and developed Impact Racing, another successful company.

Another wrote, “He did so much for the sport we love.  RIP Bill.” Starting his career as a driver in open-wheel and drag racing, he stepped out from behind the wheel in 1977 to focus on building his safety equipment company. Notably, he was the first to develop racing suits made out of the fire-resistant material, Nomex.

What really happened?

The initial reports that came out of the investigation on the grave incident said that a broken seat belt had caused Earnhardt’s chin to strike the steering wheel and caused the skull fracture.

The belt carried the name Simpson Performance Products on it. Blaming Simpson was straightforward and that is what happened at first. However, the paramedics who’d been the first to reach Earnhardt maintained that his belt had not been cut or broken.

Further medical investigations concluded that the belt did not play a significant role in the driver’s death. The damage was done regardless and a lifetime of credibility was lost. Simpson went to the courts and got a settlement (undisclosed figure) from NASCAR.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

