“They Never Go Away”: Joey Logano on the Curse of Starting Out Young in the Social Media World

Social media continues to be a tricky subject for almost everyone in this world. NASCAR drivers are no exception to that either, even the big names. Or rather, it is the big names who’ve ‘suffered’ from the cons of social media more than the rest. One such big name is Joey Logano. The 2x NASCAR Cup champion recently made some comments about the cons of starting young, starting as a teenager in the very top tier of the sport. And in Logano’s comments, it was the curse of social media that emerged as a common thread of all things that continue to bother him about his early start in NASCAR and everything he did back then.

“The cons to it is a lot of the mistakes that you make when you’re young, if you stay in the same industry and the same stuff kind of comes along with you, it kind of becomes your baggage a little bit. I made a lot of mistakes early in my career. There’s this thing called YouTube now that things live forever on and they never go away,” he described.

Logano claimed one gets “branded a lot” by the mistakes they made as a teenager, as he insisted that everyone makes a mistake as a teenager “no matter who you are.” The only difference between Logano and everyone was that his mistakes were “broadcasted to the world.”

“These stick with me forever. So those things are a little harder to get over and I still carry a lot of those today and it is what it is.”

Joey Logano wouldn’t change anything about his past mistakes

Even though Joey Logano shed some light on his past mistakes that still bother him because they’re on platforms like YouTube, waiting for new viewers to discover it and judge his current self with his past self, the Penske driver doesn’t have any regrets.

“I still wouldn’t change anything I did because I learned from all those mistakes, but it kinda stinks in today’s world,” he claimed. “You make a little mistake and it carries with you forever.”

With that said, Joey Logano pointed to the “good advice for everybody” section of his answer.

“You don’t have to be driving a racecar in the limelight to have that, nowadays anything that is social media, anything you post or text, or anything, it comes with you for the rest of your life,” Logano said as he underlined that one has to be “careful from the very beginning.”