Joey Logano Cites Off-Track Reason to Explain Why His Third Cup Series Title Is His Favorite

Joey Logano may divide opinion with his outspoken views on topics like the playoff format, but neither his fans nor his critics can deny that he is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Starting his racing journey at six, Logano has built his life around one mantra: race, compete, and win. While earning three championships is an achievement that speaks for itself, Logano admits that his third title holds a unique place in his heart.

When he captured his first Cup championship in 2018 at age 28, powered by three wins, including the season finale at Homestead-Miami, it was monumental simply because it was his breakthrough. However, his two titles in the past three seasons, especially the 2024 championship, were celebrated with his entire family and the crew at Team Penske, whom he regards as an extension of his own family.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Logano shared why that third crown meant so much. He said, “Honestly, the last one for me, that third one was really cool, all three of my kids were there. And that’s really like the memory you have of that is really what it’s all about.”

He fondly recalled the championship weekend, driving to the track with his three children, joking in the backseat. He promised that if they won, they would pile into the car at the start/finish line, grab the checkered flag, and celebrate with a set of donuts together. What started as a playful idea turned into reality.

Although his daughter wasn’t keen on hopping in the car after his championship win, prompting his wife to stay with her, Logano still took his sons for a victory lap.

Reflecting on the moment, he said, “That was the coolest moment because you hit the pinnacle. Like that is the top of the top, winning the championship, and you got your kids in the race car with you, and you’re just kind of cruising around.”

Being a family man helped Logano better handle setbacks

Logano is among the few drivers who can confidently claim to strike the perfect balance between his personal and professional life. In order to accomplish that, he even avoids taking work-related calls during family time, a boundary that has helped him recover from racing setbacks with a clearer mindset.

During a recent appearance on The REKAP podcast, the No. 22 Penske driver reflected on how his perspective has evolved since his early days in the sport, transitioning from a single, career-driven competitor to a husband and father of three children, Hudson, Jameson, and daughter Emilia.

Logano explained, “To me, it’s made everything better… When I was growing up, not being married, didn’t have kids… the only way I can win in life was just racing.

“So everything pivoted off of Sundays, and that would determine my whole mood for the rest of the week. But now I have other opportunities to win. I can win in family, I could be a great dad, I can be a great husband, I can win all that,”

With one win this season, Logano currently ranks 11th in the driver standings, 178 points adrift of leader Chase Elliott. Yet the gap wouldn’t bother him too much, as Team Penske has a reputation for hitting top form when the season enters its decisive stretch.