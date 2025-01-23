“They’ll Never Learn”: NASCAR Fandom Bashes Sport’s Decision to Bring Back Option Tire at Phoenix Spring Race

Last year NASCAR’s official tire partner, Goodyear introduced an ‘option’ tire at certain races to counter the Next Gen car’s underwhelming short-track performance and lack of speed variability due to standardized components. According to a recent announcement by the promotion, they will reintroduce the compound at this year’s Phoenix spring race. However, the reception from fans has been lukewarm, reflecting dissatisfaction with the tires’ performance last year.

NEWS: NASCAR officials announce the option tire will return for the spring race at @phoenixraceway. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 22, 2025

Reacting to this decision, a fan expressed frustration, saying, “Whyyy? Just bring a softer tire for better racing and be done with it.”

One critic pointedly accused NASCAR of “Making goodyear the scapegoat for the car’s bad performance on short tracks lol,” suggesting that efforts would be better spent refining the Next Gen cars themselves.

Another commentator sarcastically remarked, “Let’s ignore the broke-ass car and keep pumping out gimmicks to address it. What an awesome strategy,” while another shared the same sentiment, “The fans are sick of bandaids.”

One quipped, “So NASCAR’s turning into IndyCar?” while another stated, “Good ole trying to fix a car problem with tires. They’ll never learn will they.”

So NASCAR's turning into IndyCar? — Timonthy Schott (@tjschott23) January 22, 2025

Additionally, a NASCAR spokesperson mentioned that if the Goodyear ‘option’ tire proves effective in the spring race, it could be promoted to the primary tire for the Championship four race at Phoenix.

The ‘option’ tire debuted in 2024 during the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro and was subsequently used at the second Richmond Speedway race. The purpose of the ‘option’ tire, distinguished by its red Goodyear lettering, was to enhance grip and thereby increase the car’s pace. But the tires were engineered to wear out much faster than the primary tire.

While a driver would run faster lap times with this compound, they’d also face the downside of shorter run durations and would need more frequent pit stops to replace worn tires.

How did the tires fare at North Wilkesboro and Richmond last year?

At the North Wilkesboro All-Star Race, pole winner Joey Logano dominated by leading 199 out of 200 laps, deftly holding off Denny Hamlin and the ever-mobile Kyle Larson to win the 40th edition of the race along with the $1 million prize. Despite the grueling pace, the ‘option’ tires exhibited less wear than what the fans and the NASCAR officials had anticipated.

During an early race incident involving Stenhouse Jr., five drivers — Logano, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Ryan Blaney — opted to remain on track with the softer ‘option’ tires. At the same time, their competitors pitted for the primary set. Observing the car’s performance on these tires, #22 crew chief Paul Wolfe decided against switching to primary tires at the race’s midpoint, a strategy that ultimately secured their victory.

The scene at Richmond Raceway was equally riveting, as the ‘option’ tire catalyzed a mix of tactical moves and varying fortunes throughout the event. Teams wrestled with the dual challenges of leveraging the immediate benefits of enhanced grip against the drawbacks of rapid tire wear. The strategic complexity was evident as drivers like Daniel Suárez capitalized on the situation, leading 93 laps and achieving a commendable top-10 finish.

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen how these tires will perform on the flat, one-mile circuit at Phoenix, presenting yet another test of their adaptability and impact.