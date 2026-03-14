“They’ve Lost That Privilege”: Hard Lessons Have Led Noah Gragson to Hand Over His Social Media to PR Team

Noah Gragson used to be very active on social media, like many drivers over the years, but his involvement in that space changed for a while. He once posted frequently before dialing it back significantly. Recently, however, he has started engaging more again after making some adjustments.

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The 2026 season has not gone off to a great start for Gragson, and Jeff Gluck, keeping that in mind, asked him about his social media presence in an interview. “I have seen that a little bit in my career,” Gragson said.

“I’ve found a lot of happiness in my life when I stopped worrying about others and just worried about myself. When you solely give a s— about yourself and what you can control, things get a lot better,” the Front Row Motorsports driver stated.

Bad experiences from the past have also played a significant role in his social media usage. Gragson was suspended in 2023 for liking an insensitive meme related to the George Floyd incident. He said that he doesn’t show his behind-the-scenes life to people anymore and that they have “lost the privilege” to see all that.

This week’s 12 Questions interview had some very honest answers from @NoahGragson. I appreciate his willingness to be transparent. Free link: https://t.co/ArvbfPag5K — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) March 12, 2026

In his words, “They’ve lost that privilege. Now, I let other people control my social media for the most part. I don’t even touch it for the most part, because it takes one to ruin it for everyone.”

That’s not to say he has never made mistakes. Gragson acknowledged that he has made some in the past and doesn’t want to point fingers only at others. But he has also realized that there will always be people who dislike something he does, and it’s often those reactions that end up creating problems.

Gragson hits back at drivers who want to “fix” superspeedway racing

Superspeedway racing today features controversial strategies such as fuel saving. Not every driver likes driving around a drafting track at half throttle, hoping to have enough left in the tank by the end of the race. And so, the call to rectify such situations has been on the rise in recent times. But Gragson doesn’t think anything needs to be fixed.

Gragson said, “What’s wrong with it? Why do we gotta f—ing fix everything? I don’t get it. We got what we got. Let’s just go do it.” Gluck pressed him on whether the fuel-saving strategy bothered him. He said that it absolutely did not.

The question of how to fix superspeedway racing was brought to him by Christopher Bell from last week’s edition of the 12 Questions series. Gragson was not pleased with him for it.

“He’s mad because what?” he asked. “Because we’re racing? I don’t understand. I’m not the best road course racer. He might not be the best superspeedway racer. But you still go, and you try your best … Christopher Bell wins a superspeedway race, and he’s gonna be like, “Yo, this s— is awesome. Hell yeah!”

His response is bound to make circles on social media before settling down.