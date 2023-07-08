“This Is Going to Be the Best Thing That Ever Happened to You” – Brad Keselowski Urges NASCAR Fans to Be “Open-Minded” About Divisive Topic

In the last few years, people have begun to change the way they consume content. There has been a shift from regular networks to online streaming platforms. While this has certainly affected the entertainment industry on a big level, it has also affected the way people watch sports. And as for NASCAR, as per Brad Keselowski, this shift could end up helping the sport massively.

Keselowski recently opened up on the subject of how people watch TV today and what it means for sports. The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver and team owner also touched upon what the biggest opportunity could be for NASCAR in the coming years which some fans aren’t agreeing with today.

Brad Keselowski on NASCAR’s prime position in the changing media landscape

Speaking in a recent conversation with former driver Kenny Wallace, the #6 driver touched upon how nobody watches TV anymore the way they used to. “They don’t watch TV shows,” Keselowski said.

“These networks, the only thing people that really watch is sports. You have to keep my networks make their money and I know you know this Kenny (Wallace) but maybe the audience doesn’t, they make their money off selling advertising. They got subscriptions at their cables and advertisements of their broadcasts.”

“They need ratings to do that, both of those. And the only thing that generates consistent and trustworthy ratings right now are sports. And NASCAR is in a prime position with being a sport that generates consistent deliverables, in months when most sports don’t by the way. Most sports are pretty dead in the summer, and even somewhat in the spring.”

“So NASCAR’s ability to deliver a significant rating to a network in those periods of times is extremely valuable and becoming more valuable by the day as the entertainment landscape changes.”

Keselowski predicts streaming could be a big part of NASCAR’s future

Furthering adding to his point, Keselowski pointed towards the Strengths Weakness Opportunity and Threats (SWOT) analysis of motorsports today. He claimed the biggest opportunity is the media landscape and NASCAR is doing “a great job” of working through it to maximize its potential.

“Streaming is going to be a part of it. I hear from fans all the time about streaming, ‘Uh, I’m not so sure about this.’ No, no, no. This is going to be the best thing that ever happened to you,” Keselowski described.

“You might not see it now but a package that has a little bit of streaming and a little bit of broadcast in it, is going to be tremendous for the consumer and ultimately the sport itself because right now.”

“So I would encourage all of our fans to try to think open-minded about it,” Keselowski said. He added that the conversion to streaming might be a little difficult and challenging at first, but he’s excited about it nonetheless.