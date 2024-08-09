mobile app bar

Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. Longs for a Visit to Alaska

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. Longs for a Visit to Alaska

Feb 18, 2018; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; Daytona 500 grand marshall Dale Earnhardt Jr. leaves the drivers meeting during pre-race festivities prior to the start of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Being a race car driver has taken Dale Earnhardt Jr. to almost every state in the United States of America. However, one of the places he has never visited is the northern state of Alaska. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, he expressed his desire to visit ‘The Last Frontier’, and the reason why might not be what most people expect. The topic came up when a fan asked the veteran race car driver where he would like to visit that he had not. Earnhardt Jr. replied with New Zealand at first but quickly shifted to a place in his own country.

The chilly temperatures and difficult terrain make Alaska a tough place to visit for a lot of people but Junior seems to be up for the challenge. However, it’s not the destination that fascinates him, it’s the journey. The NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner wants to take a drive from the northwestern part of the country up to the frozen state. With modern transportation, most people would prefer taking a direct flight. However, Junior wants to experience the state while on a road trip.

The reason behind the same is that several mining towns along the route have vast amounts of history behind them. While they might be slightly cut off from the rest of the country, it is still fascinating to the veteran race car driver. “There’s all these old, vintage mining towns on this route…I’m really fascinated by going and seeing some of those places,” he said.

The former Hendrick Motorsports driver has recently had some time off from his NASCAR broadcasting duties as the sport relaxed during a 2-week-long Olympic break. However, considering that it’s already the second half of the year and the Richmond Race right around the corner this weekend, it might not be the best time to visit a state where freezing temperatures are the norm. But history has shown us that if Junior wants something, he usually goes ahead and gets it.

He also mentioned a couple of places that he had been to before and would like to go back. Japan and Australia. Both countries have a rich motorsports culture and it’s no surprise that someone like Junior enjoyed his time over there. He could even tick off his plan to visit New Zealand the next time he visits the land down under. The last time he was there was back in the year 2006, close to 20 years ago.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro Ghosh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

Read more from Nilavro Ghosh

Share this article

Don’t miss these