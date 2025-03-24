“This Isn’t Good Enough”: Jeff Gordon Clears Air Around Chase Elliott’s Struggles After Another Penalty Incident

After a winless 2023, last year marked a comeback for Elliott. The #9 Chevrolet driver consistently performed well enough to reach the playoffs and secured a seventh-place finish in the final standings. However, despite kicking off the season with a victory at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, he has been plagued by penalties.

After navigating 109 races with only one speeding penalty, Elliott has incurred two in the last five Cup Series races. To add insult to injury, his team was penalized at Homestead as well, but this time with a rare infraction.

Elliott’s race day began from a less-than-ideal position — 18th on the grid — and just as he was beginning to build momentum, he was hit with a severe penalty by NASCAR officials, a type of penalty that is seldom issued. He was charged for not entering pit road in single file, adding to his recent streak of misfortunes.

The penalty arose when Elliott, trying to sidestep Austin Cindric in the #2 car, veered left and pulled alongside. Although replays suggested he didn’t fully relinquish the position as he had claimed, the situation escalated when he made contact with Cindric’s teammate, Ryan Blaney, after cutting in front of his #12 car.

The incident drew NASCAR’s ire as Elliott entered pit road, leading to his relegation to the back for the restart of the final stage, a decision that left both him and his team deeply frustrated.

Jeff Gordon, the former driver and current vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, weighed in on the situation, acknowledging that the recent weeks had likely been challenging for the #9 team.

However, he emphasized their strength, noting that Elliott and Co. are a solid team with a lot of depth and belief in one another. Expanding on the culture of excellence within Hendrick Motorsports, Gordon defended the team’s disappointment stating,

“It’s a high standard at Hendrick, what everybody brings like the #5 team did today. And so a lot of times you’re really measuring yourself against the best that there are out there, and a lot of times that’s right in your own stable. So if you’re not achieving what you want to achieve, then you know you’ve got to go to work, and you know that you’re not meeting expectations.”

Jeff Gordon addressed the #9 team’s frustrations, remarking, “Those guys have high expectations, Alan, Chase. It’s not unusual for them to get down a little bit on, ‘Hey, this isn’t good enough,’ but I’ve seen them react really well and positively to that too.” Despite the hurdles, Gordon remained optimistic about Elliott’s team showcasing stronger performances on their preferred tracks.

Elliott, visibly frustrated over the contested penalty immediately defended his actions, stating, “There was zero advantage there. I was simply trying not to hit the guy. Man, I don’t know what they want. I don’t know what to do any different. They all checked up. I moved to the left to not run in the back of someone and then I gave them the spot back. That’s a very reasonable thing.”

Currently standing at sixth in the driver standings chart, Elliott has bagged one top-5 and two top-10 finishes in the season’s first six races. Yet, to get back the form that has made him a fan favorite, Elliott needs to regain his momentum and live up to the ‘Chase Elliott’ that NASCAR enthusiasts are eager to see dominate the track.