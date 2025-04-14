After Yet Another Failure to Match Kyle Busch, Will Kyle Larson Take Another Shot at NASCAR History?

The most recent challenge that Kyle Larson took up in the NASCAR Cup Series was to sweep a triple-header weekend. Winning in the Craftsman Truck Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Cup Series over a single weekend is an almost impossible task. After two attempts at it, Larson has now realized that.

His first shot was at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. He won the Truck Series race and the Cup Series race. But on Saturday, he failed to win the Xfinity Series race.

The No. 5 driver did not lose motivation despite the disappointment. He gathered his willpower again and raced forward to Bristol this weekend for his second attempt.

Unfortunately, he stumbled on Friday and ended his hopes right at the onset. Sammy Smith beat him to Victory Lane in the Truck Series race, and he finished second. The one thing about Larson is that he gets his mind into the game regardless of what’s going on around him. He used this skill to power himself through the rest of the weekend at Bristol.

What he ended up doing is completely dominating the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series races. He led 276 of 300 laps on Saturday and 411 of 500 laps on Sunday. Following the spectacular pieces of performance, he spoke to Fox Sports and revealed whether he would be making a third attempt at sweeping a triple-header weekend this season.

Will Larson attempt to replicate Busch’s achievement once again?

The two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the only driver in history to win three races in a single weekend. He did so twice, impressively. The first time was in 2010, and the second was in 2017. It was at Bristol that he completed the feat both times. So, does Larson still want to be the second driver ever to do this?

He said in response to being asked when he would be attempting the triple again, “I don’t know. This year, I am done with it. But if we can do… I really love Homestead, and I really love Bristol. You know, maybe at Kansas or something in the future. But I’ll be pretty selective with it. I’m going to have to feel like I have a shot to win all three.”

Coming so close and having to wait till the next opportunity comes must be frustrating for a driver of Larson’s caliber. Fortunately, it doesn’t take long for him to get over such setbacks. He will next be seen racing at the Talladega Superspeedway after the Easter break.