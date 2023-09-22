“We Don’t Have Editing Rights”: Joey Logano Makes Big Revelation, Points Out Issue With NASCAR Collaboration

Sports Documentaries have been on the rise ever since the streaming game caught wind among the masses. Companies like Netflix have doubled down on them to help the audience connect with a sport on an unprecedented level. After covering sports like Formula 1 and driver Bubba Wallace, Netflix has been working on a fresh documentary focusing on the Cup Series playoffs this year.

Speaking about how the documentary crew has been following them over the last couple of weeks, two-time Cup series champion Joey Logano admitted to being nervous, elaborating on where companies like Netflix should draw the line, especially when filming the drivers’ personal lives.

Joey Logano gets nervous about being filmed by Netflix

During a conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano mentioned, “It’s a little annoying if I am being real with you guys right? This is our open place we are going to be real about stuff… Who wants a camera following you and a microphone listening to everything you got? You know the way this Netflix thing is…”

“We don’t have editing rights. So what they get and what they use is totally up to them. So watch what you say and watch what you do because they can use it. And they can edit it in a way that can make you look completely different than the actual situation that was happening.”

Logano further explained how this lack of control was really concerning for him, adding how he was not bothered about saying the wrong things, but how Netflix would use them out of context in order to breed drama in situations where it does not make any sense.

The Team Penske driver’s fear can be justified if one takes a look at Formula 1’s Drive to Survive documentary, where a similar tactic was used in that circumstance, with audio being taken out of context on several occasions.

Logano explains where to draw the line

Speaking further into the interview, the Team Penske driver made clear that he is a big fan of docuseries and how they bring the fans closer to the sports and their stars.

“At the same time I watch docuseries all the time and I love em. They are about sports or whatever, I think they are great because I learn about what somebody’s industry is all about and how people prepare and whatever.”

“So I really like that part. But being on it is not that much fun. Because I am not the guy like I don’t want to open my doors to everybody about everything. Like a little private about my family and I don’t want them in my house and know where I live and watch me brush my teeth in the morning, no.”

The #22 driver later added how he was fine with the Netflix crew filming him while he was headed to work; However, having them invade his personal space would not be something he would like to see. That is where he asks for the limits to be set.