“This Isn’t Just Some Actor”: Bubba Wallace Clowns Noah Gragson Over Bill Murray Snub, NASCAR Fans Pile On

A month ago, the announcement came that legendary actor and comedian Bill Murray would deliver the most famous words in motorsports on September 7 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, saying out loud: “Drivers, start your engines!” as the Grand Marshal for the Enjoy Illinois 300. He showed up and did the honors, yet it appears Noah Gragson had no clue who the icon was, prompting Bubba Wallace to poke fun at the Front Row Motorsports driver on X.

As grand marshal, Murray handled his ceremonial duties, gave the iconic command, and also took the Midway Stage at 2 p.m. on race day with his blues-rock group, Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers.

The Confluence Music Festival added to the spectacle with country stars Jon Pardi, Ella Langley, and former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher-turned-musician Adam Wainwright performing at the venue last weekend.

But when Wallace realized Gragson didn’t recognize Murray, the No. 23 driver posted on his official X handle, “A lot of y’all love @NoahGragson, but homeboy had no idea who Bill F&$$k’n Murray was as he shook his hand… unacceptable.”

Fans piled on with disbelief that Gragson missed such a household name, one writing, “This isn’t just some actor brought in for the network to plug a new show/movie, this is a comedy/film/tv icon. Like how does someone not know who Bill Murray is?!”

Another chimed in, “Haha, welcome to the world of oldies!” while a third wondered aloud, “Noah has never watched Ghost Busters or Caddy Shack?” Another cut deep, saying, “I could see it if he was 19 or something, but at 27 there are certain people you should just know.”

According to The Athletic, Murray not only greeted the NASCAR field but shook hands with every driver, including Gragson. He even drew laughs from the NASCAR driver crowd with a tongue-in-cheek reference to America’s political climate and the growing speculation that President Donald Trump could send National Guard troops to Chicago.

Still, with Gragson blanking on Murray’s identity before their handshake in the meeting room, Wallace wasted no time calling him out online. By now, even Murray himself may have caught wind that Gragson didn’t know who he was.

Wallace will continue his playoff run from fourth in the standings with a 50-point cushion, while Gragson missed the postseason cut.