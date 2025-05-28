Dale Earnhardt Jr. Appeals Strongly to Kyle Larson Not to Attempt the Double Again

Kyle Larson’s second attempt at completing the Double on Memorial Day Weekend resulted in heartbreak. He wrecked in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 to disappoint millions of fans who were eagerly awaiting him to make history. The only question that remains now is if he will attempt the feat once again in the future.

Advertisement

Dale Earnhardt Jr. does not think he should. The popular icon discussed Larson’s case on a recent episode of Dale Jr. Download when he explained why a third attempt is simply not worth it anymore.

He said, “The whole month is a f—ing pain in the a— between both Indy and NASCAR. He’s still racing in other Cup races during that first part of the month, right?

“He’s still got his real job to do and you know, and he has to answer to the questions: Which is more important? What matters more? What happens if this? What happens if that? It’s like, man, it’s just not worth it.”

Moreover, Junior holds the firm belief that Larson could have won the Coca-Cola 600 had he not raced in the Indy 500 earlier. Larson spun, hit the wall, and collected two drivers on lap 92 of the Indy 500. The wreck ended the days of all three. The emotional damage that he incurred in this might have hurt his chances in the Coca-Cola 600.

So, at the end of the day, from a fan’s perspective, a third attempt at the Double is not appealing anymore for Junior. He’d rather watch Larson win the crown jewel race alone.

A third attempt at The Double is unlikely for Larson

The Hendrick Motorsports driver’s failure on Sunday will most probably bring his hopes of joining Tony Stewart as the only driver to complete both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day to an end. Stewart achieved the feat in 2001. As things stand, Larson is clear that he won’t be attempting The Double again.

“It’s a large investment and to have it go not good two years in a row, I just don’t think it’s really worth it at this point,” he told the press. He explained himself to NBC Sports, “The Double is just a tough undertaking. The window of time is too tight. Even if I didn’t wreck (at Indy), I don’t think I would have made it here on time and probably would have had to end that race short anyways.”

Larson must now shift focus to the upcoming task at hand, which is to reach Victory Lane at the Nashville Superspeedway. There are multiple ways for drivers to get over such disappointments. Winning is the best of them all.