“This Was My Dream”: Denny Hamlin Presents Exciting Contest for the Ultimate Race Fans

Even though in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Season, the boos overpowered the cheers for Denny Hamlin, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is offering his fans, or any race fan an opportunity to win a cool gift. Hamlin recently posted a video on his social media platform where he not only revealed a personal detail about his journey to the top of NASCAR but also unveiled a contest sponsored by his primary sponsor.

In the video, Hamlin spoke about the identifiers of the “ultimate race fan”, which is the extent and the depth of their memorabilia collection. He then showed his collection of “cherished mementos” that showcase how his dream started and turned into a reality, a dream, he claimed, that could never have come true if not for the support of his ultimate fan, his mother.

“Every kid knows when they have that assignment where it’s, ‘Who you want to be when you get older? What’s your dream?’ This was that assignment for me when I was in 2nd grade and I was 8 years old. This was my dream. My wish is to win the Daytona 500. If I win the Daytona 500, I would like for it to come true on February 17th,” Hamlin described.

Later in the video, Hamlin’s mother speaks about his very first firesuit, claiming, “I believe that you were 7 or 8 years old when you started racing at Southside Speedway.” The #11 driver then pointed to the contest sponsored by FedEx as he said, “From memorabilia collection like this to race day memories, let’s see if you have what it takes to be the FedEx Ultimate Fan of Racing.”

“Enter today at FedEx.com/ultimatefan for an opportunity to win an ultimate prize package from FedEx.”

Denny Hamlin won’t be his 100% for the Daytona 500

At the end of last season, Denny Hamlin underwent surgery for a problem he’d been dealing with for a while. However, it’s pretty certain that by the time the season starts, which is in less than 2 weeks, the #11 driver won’t be 100%. And he knows it too.

“The recovery is what it is. I knew that I was in for three months (recovery) when I got out (of surgery) and there’s just no way to shortcut it,” Hamlin said as per NBC Sports.

Hamlin also confessed that while he won’t be his 100% by the time the season starts, that it’ll take until March or April for him to get there, he will certainly be starting a season in better shape than the shape he was in when the past season ended.