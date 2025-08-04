Kyle Larson Lashes Out After Tangle With Chase Elliott at Iowa

Aug 3, 2025; Newton, Iowa, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) waits for the start of the Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Tensions boiled over between Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott during the Iowa Corn 350. After a grueling five-race stretch with just one top-10 finish, Larson appeared to have righted the ship, scoring P4 at Dover two weeks ago and finishing runner-up to Bubba Wallace in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis.

Starting third on Sunday after a strong qualifying run, Larson wrapped up a caution-free opening stage in sixth. That’s when the 0.875-mile oval surrounded by Iowa’s cornfields turned into a minefield.

On a Stage 2 restart, Elliott made heavy contact with Larson’s left-front tire while going three-wide, with Larson up high and Chase Briscoe pinned to the inside.

The hit sent the No. 5 Chevrolet skating sideways, but Larson managed to control the car well and avoided disaster. Though he kept quiet initially, he radioed that the car’s handling had taken a turn for the worse.

Just 20 laps later, the drama reignited. On the very next restart, the Hendrick teammates leaned on each other again, fighting for the same patch of asphalt in the middle lane.

Finally, the third flashpoint came in the closing stage with 99 laps remaining. Battling Christopher Bell for sixth, the No. 20 Toyota snapped loose and clipped Larson’s left side, sending the HMS car up the track and perilously close to the wall.

That was Larson’s breaking point. Over the radio, the 33-year-old unleashed his frustration: “F**k every single motherf***ing a**hole. God damn it! How much f****** room do I have to leave people? … I’ve been quiet for 45 minutes… I’ve been trying to be a good teammate, a good competitor, and it hasn’t gotten me anywhere for the last f***ing hour.”

Kyle Larson isn’t happy during this caution. “How much f****** room do I have to leave people? …. I’ve been trying to be a good teammate, a good competitor and it hasn’t gotten me anywhere for the last hour.” Larson got moved out of the groove during that stint.#NASCAR — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) August 3, 2025

Despite surviving multiple blows, Larson limped home in 28th, a far cry from where his day began. Elliott fared better, finishing 14th, while neither could touch William Byron, who dominated to complete the rare Iowa trifecta with wins in the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series.

Next, all three drivers will face off at Watkins Glen. But before that, it’d be interesting to know Elliott’s side of the story about what happened at Iowa between the two teammates.