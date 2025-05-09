“Those Hats Are Cracking Me Up”: Samantha Busch & Gang’s Hilarious Picture Full of Sexual Innuendos Makes NASCAR Fans Go Gaga

Kyle and Samantha Busch poses on the red carpet for the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. | Credit: Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch celebrated his 40th birthday on May 2. It was a special occasion, pumped up by his declaration that he wasn’t planning on retiring from racing anytime soon. To make the most of it, Busch and his wife, Samantha, traveled to Cabo, Mexico, along with their friends for a little vacation.

Advertisement

Samantha posted pictures from the trip on her Instagram handle recently, and one particular image caught the attention of fans. It showed the entire gang wearing hats with sexual innuendos on them. Kyle’s, for instance, read: “Drive Fast, Eat A**.” The others were along the same lines, with Instagrammers loving the funny side.

One fan commented below her post, “Those hats are hilarious!” Another teased Kyle by asking, “What’s that hat say, Rowdy?” One more added, “OMG-those hats are cracking me up.”

Interestingly, the driver did not have such a good time when he visited Mexico in 2023. A handgun was found in his luggage at a Mexican airport, and it led to some complications. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. Fortunately, he was allowed to leave the country after he paid a bond. A fan pointed this out, “Sure hope he remembered to not bring his gun this time lol.” Another said, “Rowdy was getting rowdy in Cabo.”

Where does Kyle Busch stand in the 2025 Cup Series points table?

After the first eleven races of the season, Busch sits in 16th place on the points table. He has secured only one top-five finish (at COTA) and three other top-10s. His lacklustre performances have extended his winless streak to 68 races after the weekend at Texas. His hopes to win now lie in the upcoming race at Kansas.

But this rut hasn’t dampened his spirits. He said last month, when asked if he was considering retirement, “I have heard plenty of the talk. Absolutely no. I am turning 40. I know Denny Hamlin is out there at 44, 45 winning races. I’m still right there. I still got plenty in the tank. I’m ready to go.”

Hamlin, the driver whom he takes inspiration from, also stressed last week that Busch is still a great racer capable of winning races. However, he did hint that the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro might not be the best seat for Rowdy. Busch’s contract with the team is coming to an end after this season. It remains to be seen if he will head elsewhere.