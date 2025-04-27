“Not Easy for Me to Do”: Kyle Busch Details What He and Wife Samantha Did During NASCAR’s Week Off

Everyone in NASCAR dreams of catching a slightly longer break than just the Easter weekend. Last year, thanks to the Olympic break, drivers enjoyed a rare two-week pause. However, this season, with NASCAR falling back into its old rhythm, Kyle Busch had only one weekend to hit the reset button. The #8 RCR driver recently shared how he and Samantha made the most of their short break.

When Busch returned from his Europe trip last year during the Olympic hiatus, he had clearly come back rejuvenated. His performances picked up steam immediately, finishing the final four regular-season races much stronger than before.

He crossed the line 12th at Richmond, surged to fourth at Michigan, and then grabbed back-to-back second-place finishes at Daytona and Darlington. So, the break definitely helped him. But despite flirting with victory more than once, he fell just short and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

Reflecting on this year’s lone break, Busch admitted, “You definitely… wish that there’s more than one-off week during a season, especially with having to go 28 in a row. But it is what it is. So yeah, Samantha and I made the most of it.”

He stated, “We left the kids at home and we took a nice little simple vacation down in the Caribbean, had some fun, just a nice little quiet time. Tried to disconnect. That’s not easy for me to do. So, I was still kind of doing some work from afar of emails and things like that, got some cool things coming down the pipe. So, I’m just working on that stuff, but that’s about it.”

However, judging by their Instagram posts, reels, videos, and public appearances, Kyle and Samantha Busch seemed to have made far more of the weekend than Busch let on. During their getaway, Samantha offered fans a glimpse behind the curtain, sharing a series of sun-soaked beachside snapshots to celebrate Busch’s 40th birthday a little ahead of time.

In the photos, Kyle sported a crisp grey shirt while Samantha stunned in a blue crocheted dress. She captioned the moment warmly: “Early celebration for Kyle’s big 4-0, love ya babe ❤️” — a tribute to a man still chasing greatness both on and off the racetrack.

Beyond the beach, the couple also appeared on American comedian Bert Kreischer’s show Something’s Burning. While Kreischer whipped up sweet tea fried chicken sandwiches layered with pimento cheese and Alabama white sauce, the trio dove into light-hearted conversations, touching on topics like Busch’s team’s playful “Anything for Kurt” catchphrase in 2021, and Kyle’s notorious “NASCARy” style even while driving on public roads.

On a more serious note, Kyle and Samantha continued their advocacy work, appearing on NBC’s Today Show during National Infertility Awareness Week. There, they shared their personal journey and highlighted their nonprofit, the Bundle of Joy Fund, aimed at supporting families facing infertility challenges.