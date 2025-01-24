“Time for Him to Gracefully Bow Out”: NASCAR Fans Call for Legendary Announcer to be Replaced, Point to Sad Reality

FORT WORTH, TX – APRIL 14: Broadcast team of Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Mike Joy do a preface segment on track before the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on April 14, 2024 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Chris Leduc Icon Sportswire) AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240413150400

75-year-old Mike Joy has entertained and informed motorsports fans from behind the mic for nearly 50 years now. In what will be a remarkable achievement, he will be calling his 46th Daytona 500 next month. However, the Fox Sports lead announcer appears to increasingly be losing his touch to cater to the masses with pleasingly slinging words.

Advertisement

Many on X (formerly Twitter) have been expressing their thoughts about his recent work following the confirmation that he will be alongside Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer during the upcoming edition of the Great American Race.

One fan said, “Time for a change, dude likes to hear himself talk.” Another added, “WAS one of the best; he’s been cooked for several years.” Joy has announced races for multiple racing disciplines in America on television and radio. Before joining Fox Sports in 2001, he worked for CBS Sports to cover the Daytona 500. This stint was after he spent 15 years as a pit reporter.

WAS one of the best; he’s been cooked for several years — Douglas Prohaski (@coachchr) January 23, 2025

He also called the marquee Daytona event for Motor Racing Network between 1977 and 1983 as a turn announcer and anchor. This impressive resume, unfortunately, does little to appease today’s NASCAR fan. One comment read, “Well past his prime. Time for him to gracefully bow out.” Another wanted him to go but understood the crank in it.

It said, “I love Mike and his history, but man has he fallen off. It’s time for someone else to take the reigns, unfortunately. It’s gonna be real weird when he finally hangs it up.” Interestingly, the negative feedback against Joy runs parallel to the high praise that NBC Sports’ Australian-American commentator Leigh Diffey has been receiving since joining NASCAR last season.

How does Joy feel about the criticisms against him?

Joy was engaged in a long conversation with veteran reporter Jordan Bianchi in an interview for The Athletic last year. The announcer spoke extensively about his love for his job and provided a humble take on the criticisms that were thrown at him. He said, “There’s now a common thread of people saying that I’ve lost my fastball.”

“And you know, maybe so. I can’t argue that. There are a number of announcers on TV that sound more exciting, perhaps.” That said, he noted that he follows in the footsteps of legends such as Ken Squier and Barney Hall when it comes to announcing style. He did not give any cue as to whether he would be willing to change it to suit the new expectations.

However, he added, “I love what I do. I love the people I work with, and I’d like to keep doing it as long as they feel that I can contribute enough for us to have a first-class telecast.” Joy’s voice will be heard on televisions across the country on February 16, when cars roll out for the Daytona 500.