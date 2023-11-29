Tony Stewart Celebrates NASCAR Extension With Auto Behemoth

Tony Stewart‘s racing team Stewart-Haas Racing recently announced that they extended their partnership with a multiyear deal with Mahindra AG North America. Their logos will continue to appear on the #14 car of Chase Briscoe for the foreseeable future.

Mahindra first appeared on the NASCAR scene as a sponsor with SHR back in the 2022 season at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Just a couple of races later they won their first race as a Cup Series sponsor at Phoenix Raceway. The automotive giant specializes in manufacturing agricultural tractors as well as manufacturing road cars.

Not long after the official announcement, Stewart posted a video on his social media where he is seen driving a Mahindra tractor around. The caption over the clip read, “Proud to have @Mahindra_USA back with @StewartHaasRcng. It’s a partnership that runs deep. We’re honored to represent #MahindraTractors and are grateful for the friendships we’ve made since first coming together two years ago.”

Mahindra doesn’t just sell tractors, they have racing pedigree as well

The parent company, Mahindra & Mahindra, isn’t just around to sell their tractors with their sponsorships. The company is also well regarded in motorsports circles to run their own racing teams. For instance, they have a full-fledged team in the Formula E series which they have been a part of since the inaugural 2014 season.

Additionally, they used to exist in the MotoGP as a team as well as a manufacturer in the Moto3 classes. Although, they pulled out of the series after the conclusion of the 2017 season.

Hence, with their sponsorship venture in the Cup Series, all of this racing business thing is not new to them. Infact it is the perfect collaboration for the the company as well as Stewart-Haas Racing.