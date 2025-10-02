mobile app bar

“I Know His Feelings When I Go Too Far”: Austin Dillon Opens Up on Relationship With Richard Childress

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Team owner Richard Childress celebrates with NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon (3) after winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Aug 28, 2022; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; Team owner Richard Childress celebrates with NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon (3) after winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Austin Dillon has spent nearly his entire NASCAR Cup career behind the wheel of his grandfather’s team, Richard Childress Racing. That dynamic brings not just the weight of family legacy but plenty of feedback flowing in both directions.

When Dillon joined SpeedFreaks recently and was asked whether his relationship with Richard Childress feels intimidating or more like a friendly back-and-forth, the driver of the No. 3 explained that their bond allows for candid conversations.

As he put it, “I think your best friends in life are the ones that tell you sometimes what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. So, when it comes to my grandfather, I feel like I have a relationship we can be open with him and I and I know his feelings when I go too far and overstep, but it’s all for just trying to be better. And, I love it when he jumps in my butt and tells me, ‘Hey, you got to do better.'”

He added, “So, it’s a two-way street. When you ask, you’re probably going to receive some, too. So, it’s been good, and I’m enjoying the relationship we’re having, especially being able to just be around my grandfather at his age and letting the competitive juices flow. It’s been, you know, something I’ll cherish forever.”

However, in an earlier conversation with Corey LaJoie on his Stacking Pennies podcast, Dillon admitted that while their grandfather pushes both him and Ty to succeed on the racetrack, Childress has been equally clear that he doesn’t want them to sacrifice family or personal lives in the process, a lesson drawn straight from his own path.

In fact, what brings Childress the most joy now is watching his grandsons bond and stand as best friends. It seems to fill a void from his own childhood, giving him a sense of fulfillment he never had growing up.

This season, Dillon has one win to his name, Richmond, where he defended his victory from last year but did it cleanly this time, along with a single top-five and five top-10 finishes. Still, he bowed out after the Round of 16, ranked 15th in the standings.

In the playoffs, though, the results haven’t stacked up, with his best showing in five postseason starts coming at New Hampshire Speedway, where he climbed from 28th on the grid to finish 13th.

About the author

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

