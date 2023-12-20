Tony Stewart Recreates Iconic Leonardo DiCaprio Scene in Hilarious NASCAR Post

Stewart Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart recently participated in a hilarious video with drivers from his team, where they attempted to recreate an iconic movie scene from the Leonardo DiCaprio blockbuster The Wolf of the Wall Street.

The short clip over social media showcased a picture of Tony Stewart and his 2024 driver line up which included Noah Gragson, while a cutout of DiCaprio from the movie scene where he tries selling a stock to a customer named John, is placed over the other.

The title for the social media post read – POV: telling people about our 2024 racer lineup. Now indeed their lineup for the upcoming season has changed dramatically, with two of their old drivers taking up retirements and two new drivers filling in their shoes.

Tony Stewart’s team is to run with Josh Berry and Noah Gragson in the Cup Series next season

The SHR team earlier confirmed that Gragson would be piloting the #10 car, which formerly belonged to Aric Almirola. Although this wouldn’t be Gragson’s first foray into the top division, just last season he raced for Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club team but had to leave after a controversial incident.

Meanwhile, another fresh face for the team is Josh Berry who will be making his full-time entry into the Cup Series after having driven in the Cup Series last year as an injured Chase Elliott’s replacement driver. Berry will be driving the iconic #4 car, which previously belonged to Kevin Harvick.

The future seems to be looking bright for the SHR outfit with an influx of new drivers and crew chiefs paired with existing drivers like Ryan Preece and Chase Briscoe. Hopefully, if everything goes well, SHR might deliver some promising results starting next season.