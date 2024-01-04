Tony Stewart Reveals His Favorite Car and Track in Unexpected Revelation for NASCAR Fans

March 24, 2013 – Fontana, CA, U.S. – FONTANA, CA – MAR 24, 2013: Tony Stewart (14) walks off pit road after an altercation with Joey Logano at the end of the Auto Club 400 race at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA on March 24, 2013. NASCAR Motorsport USA 2013: Sprint Cup Series Auto Club 400 MAR 24

3-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart has been named the champion of many midget racing competitions including USAC and Chili Bowl Nationals since he began participating in them. But not many would have guessed that he would fall head over heels for these little cars more than he did for the NASCAR machines.

Ahead of the upcoming Chili Bowl Nationals on Monday, Stewart revealed his favorite car and race track ever. Stock car racing fans will be surprised that he named midgets and the Chili Bowl quarter-mile track the ones closest to his heart.

He said, “I think my all-time favorite car is still the midget, and my favorite place to run a midget is still the Chili Bowl. That track is suited perfectly for those cars.”

Though it is startling to know that he did not choose the infamous #14 Chevy of Stewart-Haas Racing or his hometown track, the Indianapolis Motorspeedway, as his favorites, it does make sense for him to have gone the way of the midgets. After all, he was the Chili Bowl Nationals champion in 2002 and 2007. He also drove in the event 14 times between 1993 and 2013.

The race track in the Tulsa Expo Center is where the Chili Bowl races are held. Event officials begin working on this track sometime around December to have it ready in time for two events: The Tulsa Shootout and the Chili Bowl Nationals. The track constantly changes throughout the event to ensure the best racing experience.

Preparations are underway for the 38th Chili Bowl Nationals

The 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals will be live between January 8-13. The concluding event will be the 55-lap main race on the 13th. More than 300 entries have come in this year to be a part of this event including those from six drivers with NASCAR connections.

In 2023 we saw Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson lead the NASCAR lineup at Tulsa but they’ll be sitting out this year after citing concerns over the prize money and the length of the event. Tony Stewart’s Cup Series star Chase Briscoe will helm the list of drivers which includes Carson Hocevar and JJ Yeley. The 2024 Nationals will have an increased monetary award of $20,000 to win, and $2,000 to begin the championship event.