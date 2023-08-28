“I’m Not Hating”: Denny Hamlin Predicts Ross Chastain Upset, Gives NASCAR Playoffs Prediction

After six months of trials and tribulations, we have finally reached the playoffs of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. Before we get to the finale at Phoenix, there are several rounds of anguish left for the drivers, as they fight to survive the multiple rounds of elimination. Discussing the potential names who would likely make it to the final four, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin recently shared his predictions about the 16 drivers still standing.

Advertisement

Along with giving his picks for the Championship 4 race, the 23XI co-owner also predicted that Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain could be one of the drivers who might go home sooner than expected.

Denny Hamlin predicts the first round of eliminations in the playoffs



While speaking on his podcast; Actions Detrimental, Hamlin gave his final four predictions, sticking to what he said earlier in the season.

Advertisement

“So we set our final four predictions. I’m gonna stick with what I said months ago, about the final four. I had the #24, the #19, the #11, and the #5, in the final four. I don’t see that changing…”

So Hamlin is sticking with himself and teammate Martin Truex Jr. to battle it out with the Hendrick duo of William Byron and Kyle Larson in the season finale at Phoenix. The three-time Daytona 500 winner had a caveat though.

“Definitely the likelihood of those actually being the Final Four is low. We always see someone in the top eight seats going into playoffs, stumble on the first round, or not make it… Who would be the most likely in the top eight to not make it out of the first round?”

Hamlin thinks Ross Chastain could be eliminated



Speaking further, Hamlin debated how he thought Ross Chastain could be a surprise elimination in the first round itself. Hamlin made this statement making sure he specified it was not coming on the back of his history with Chastain, and focused on just the performance aspects, suggesting that the Trackhouse Racing driver had not been strong enough.

Advertisement

The JGR veteran said, “I’m not hating on them. I’m just gonna say Ross (Chastain) because they just haven’t been strong. They don’t make he doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes though. Like isn’t getting caught up in a lot of wrecks… Right when I was saying he’s been the weakest of this top eight that I’m looking at…”

Interesting prediction indeed, especially considering what Chastain pulled off at Martinsville to deny Hamlin a spot in the championship 4 just last year.