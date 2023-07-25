Kyle Larson Feels “Confused” Fans Will Likely End Up Getting Behind Tony Stewart’s Million Dollar Race

A couple of weeks ago, Kyle Larson participated in one of the most anticipated events this year at the Eldora Speedway, where the winner was set to pocket a million-dollar prize. However, the win never came to Larson, as the Hendrick Motorsports driver managed to flip his car mid-race and lose out. The win, and the prize, was taken by Logan Schuchart instead. The Eldora Speedway is a half-mile dirt track owned by former NASCAR driver, Tony Stewart. Hence, coming into the midweek race Larson had anticipated a lot of energy from the crowds. Instead, what he got was something else.

Recently, while speaking about the same, the 2021 Cup Series Champion shared his thoughts on Stewart’s $1 Million race and how it has the potential to grow and have more energy from the fans in the future.

Kyle Larson did not feel the energy from the crowd at Tony Stewart’s event



Larson stated, “I don’t know, I was trying to like feel the energy and I just never really felt much energy through the crowd. Like before the race you know, I thought at least before the main event you would be rowdy and loud and you could hear the crowd but man it was just like silent. So it was just weird.”

“I don’t know if it’s because I just don’t know if the fans also felt the pressure of what the drivers are about to go through, race for a million bucks or what. I don’t know. I just didn’t really like feel the energy that much before the feature. But still, when you’re going across the intro stage and you’re strapping in the car like as a driver and competitor like you, you know it’s on the line, and that part that feel that you get is a lot of fun as a driver. So yeah, I had that feel it. It felt like you know, hey, if you win at this race right here, like you’re doing some pretty historic. So that part I liked.”

Larson feels the energy will get bigger as the event grows



Speaking further in the podcast, Larson explained how there was potential in the event. He explained that after the event starts to grow, there will be more excited fans in the stands.

Larson added, “I think at that event was to continue, you know, down the road. It would get bigger. I think the energy would get bigger, I think the first event it was just a little confusing. I think fans were just confused on how to act on Thursday night rather than a weekend… It was still great.”

Last but not least, Larson thanked the speedway and the organizers for putting up such an event in the first place, all in all, a thumbs up for Tony Stewart.