Tony Stewart’s Warning Shot to NASCAR Field Ahead of 2024 Season

The Cup Series misfortunes might end for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) in 2024. At least that’s what co-owner Tony Stewart has claimed in his words to his team’s competitors and doubters. SHR struggled to find its pace over the last couple of years ever since the Next Gen car came into play. The end of this past racing season also saw the departure of long-term drivers Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola.

Though the reasons to fret outweigh those not to, Stewart appears to be preparing for a major comeback with SHR.

Admitting the struggles his team has faced these past few years, he said to the SHR media team, “This building is full of racers. Because of that, it gives me hope that we are going to get the ship rided and get back on course. It’s never easy. In the last two years, dealing with a brand new car we have never seen before, never worked on before… It definitely caught us off-guard.”

SHR has a fresh new line-up and car going into the 2024 season. The 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horses will be driven by Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, and Ryan Preece. Briscoe is now the most experienced of the drivers and is expected to lead the lot.

Though the team’s relative experience wanes when compared to that of competitors, the potential it holds is huge. Supporting Stewart’s words of confidence, the team has put up posts on social media that pump up fans to be excited about the renewed vigor that it has found.

The slump that Stewart-Haas Racing needs to overcome in 2024

Though Stewart only mentions the last two seasons as the off-the-mark ones, SHR lost its knack in 2021. The team managed just one win that season and 2022 was expected to be a rebound year. But the bad form continued and it could muster just 3 wins throughout the season.

2023 put them down a further dark hole. None except Harvick broke into the playoffs and he too was eliminated early on. He finished 13th in the driver standings followed by Almirola and Ryan Preece who finished 22nd and 23rd respectively. Briscoe bottomed the line-up at 30th.

None of the drivers created a notable impact and the team finished the year with 0 victory lane visits. 2024 will provide this outfit another chance for a rebound. With new faces and some strong lessons learned Stewart-Haas Racing and Tony Stewart will hopefully be able to back this confidence they have found.