“Unfortunate for Us”: Kyle Busch Beats the Odds, Hails Incredible Effort in Kansas

After a bright start to the season, Kyle Busch was considered a contender to win his third Cup Series title this year. However, despite scoring three wins and countless top 5s and top 10s, Busch will be the first one to admit that he has not been up to his usual standard. All said and done, it is the postseason where it all matters in the lead-up to the season title.

Advertisement

Although he finished in 7th in the second playoff race at Kansas Speedway, Busch appeared content with his and his team’s performance at the track. After the race, Busch spoke with the press and shared that he felt he had gotten way more out of his car than what he thought they were capable of during the race.

Kyle Busch impressed with his Kansas race performance

The #8 driver for RCR mentioned, “I think we got more than we should have or more than what we were capable of there. Just unfortunate for us that you know we were kind of in that spot to right on the line of take two, take four (tires).”

Advertisement

“Obviously, if you take two you can get further up but you know you’re gonna lose a few spots for the guys to take four…”

Busch stated that his team made the right call given the circumstances, and they were able to get the most out of what they had. The two-time Cup champ also mentioned that he found himself in a difficult position during the last restart and lost one more spot than he should have.

“But all on all just, we fought hard all day, all weekend, all day all weekend. Thanks to the guys everybody at RCR… This Casey’s Camaro had good speed it today from what we had and endured yesterday. Crashed into practice and coming through with no qualifying and being able to fight up to the front there. So good run solid finish…”

Busch recovered well after starting from the back of the field

Following a crash during practice, Busch had not been able to participate in the qualifying for the race at Kansas. Therefore, he ended up starting the race at the back of the field. Unfortunately, this had also been a similar case for the first playoff race a week ago at Darlington.

Advertisement

Despite the added inconvenience, Busch fared really well, cutting his way through traffic and ending up finishing in 7th place. This definitely had to be one of his finer performances this season.

The #8 driver remains in a comfortable spot within the playoff points table and has time to gather momentum for a couple more races.