Kevin Harvick Bears Down on the “Awkwardness” of Formula 1’s New 2026 Regulations

The 2026 Formula 1 season got off to a start in Australia last weekend with the brand new regulations in play but early reactions have not been very favorable, with drivers and fans frustrated with the new car and its half-ICE-half-electric powertrain. In the meantime, NASCAR icon Kevin Harvick has pitched in with his thoughts about the race.

Harvick was with Will Buxton on the recent episode of SPEED when he opened himself up. He said, “It was one of the most awkward races that I’ve ever watched. And when you see a start like that that has so many cars that are at different speeds. I heard one of the drivers refer to it as Mario Kart. That’s kind of what it looked like. It kind of looked like Mario Kart.”

What he wants to see when he turns on an F1 race is who has the fastest car and who can go through the straightaways and the corners the fastest. He wants to witness quick pitstops and extraordinary strategies. The new regulations have definitely mixed things up, but they have made the viewing experience very awkward for him.

Harvick also believes that the new car is overengineered to an extent that teams aren’t able to figure out what the best approach is. He is only too well-versed in the challenges that a new car can produce. He spoke about the time when NASCAR introduced the Next Gen in 2022, and pointed out how the promotion is finally addressing some key weaknesses in it.

What caused the “awkwardness” in the Australian GP?

It takes a certain period of time for the industry to adjust to whatever new regulations are introduced, whether it be NASCAR or Formula 1. And the changes that Formula 1 has introduced this season are massive. It has shifted to a 50/50 power split between the internal combustion engine and electric, making energy harvesting during the race very important.

Cars will be recharging when they brake and when they are on part-throttle to support the new “overtake mode”. The overtake mode is a replacement of the DRS system and allows drivers to deploy the stored electrical energy to make passes. Cars will also be using an active aerodynamics system to compensate for the higher energy and speed in play.

Following the Australian GP, which Mercedes’ George Russell won, drivers noted that their batteries drain fairly quickly. This forces them to be strategic and conscious about energy usage.