Ty Majeski’s “Stupid & Ridiculous” Restart Alongside Kaden Honeycutt During Martinsville Truck Race Earns the Wrath of Fans

The NASCAR Truck race at Martinsville was filled with all kinds of chaotic incidents, ending in Daniel Hemric securing his inaugural Truck Series victory. Amid the mayhem, Corey Heim, who dominated the early stages, found his race cut short by an accident instigated by Kaden Honeycutt, who subsequently got sidelined due to Ty Majeski’s maneuvers, which sparked considerable buzz among the crowd.

Heim cut a swift pace through the field, weaving through slower traffic. The race was peppered with drama: Ryan Roulette found himself squeezed against the wall by Heim, and Layne Riggs was sent spinning from P5 after tangling with Connor Mosack, yet Heim clinched the first stage.

The race continued smoothly into the second stage, where Heim’s lead was undisputed, successfully sweeping the stages for a second consecutive week. Post-pit stop, Rajah Caruth briefly led, but Heim quickly regained his position.

However, his dominance was interrupted by an encounter with Kaden Honeycutt, which resulted in a blown left rear tire, derailing his efforts.

The race reached an engaging pitch when Ty Majeski, in an attempt to overtake Honeycutt, misjudged his entry into Turn 1, causing both leaders to crash out.

The mishap cleared the path for Tyler Ankrum and Daniel Hemric to duel for supremacy. Hemric capitalized on the chaos, surging forward to clinch his victory. From his 13th-place finish, Corey Heim could be heard on his radio saying, “They got what they deserved.”

Jeff Gluck expressed his exasperation with Majeski’s maneuver with a succinct “Bruhhhhhhhhhh” on social media, while the fanbase was quick to air their opinions.

One spectator criticized, “Majeski proving why he’s a career truck driver,” while another speculated, “Majeski is never getting to Xfinity…” A third fan bluntly criticized the move as “Awww this is f*cking stupid and ridiculous…..”

Amidst the uproar, one race-goer joked, “truck series has been too good this year, we needed this type of race lolol,” and another lamented, “Bottom split iRacing is cleaner than this.”

Honeycutt refused to blame Majeski for the wreck.

While Majeski’s maneuver knocked him out of contention for the win, just as Heim refrained from accusing Honeycutt of intentional wrecking, Honeycutt, too, gave Majeski the benefit of the doubt. In a post-race discussion with Bob Pockrass, when asked about the collision, Honeycutt explained,

“Unfortunately, I think he just hopped in and got into me there. So, I know it’s not intentional at all. It’s Martinsville! If I didn’t let him inside of my #4, he wouldn’t have. Just needed to do a better job there, not allow him to get there. And I hate it… I really thought we could hold him off there pretty easily and just didn’t… I know it wasn’t intentional, it was just a mistake.”

Currently, Honeycutt, with two top-10 finishes this season, is ranked 11th in the driver standings, while Majeski is in second place, trailing the leader Corey Heim by 20 points.