“A Lot of Work to Do”: Joey Logano Assesses Concerning Situation Amid Long Winless Streak

There’s no doubt that Joey Logano and the #22 Penske team are currently in a pretty strange place. But despite a winless streak that is close to 40 races now, one which attracted the concern of Kevin Harvick, Logano is heading into COTA with an optimistic mindset this weekend.

Ahead of this Sunday’s race in Austin, the 2x NASCAR Cup champion reflected on the poor start of the season for him and what he plans to do to get out of this slump. “We just keep fighting. It’s just a process. Just keep grinding it out the way we know how to as a team. We qualify well, so it shows we have speed in our car, at least in qualifying. We’ve been in quite a few wrecks earlier in the season,” Logano said.

“We got ourselves in a hole right now, so points are key, gotta get ourselves back up there.”

He was subsequently asked whether his current winless streak reminds him of any other streaks or phases he’s had in his career, something he can fall back on at this time. “We’ve had portions of seasons like this. It just never started like this. Usually had, you’re up there in the top 5 and in points and you fall back to 15th,” Logano replied.

“Now you started at 0 and you’re still down there at 0. So got a lot of work to do.”

What does Joey Logano think about not being the odds’ favorite for COTA?

One would think that a 2x Cup champion and one of the most successful drivers in the modern era of NASCAR would be an automatic favorite to win a race every week. But that’s not the case for Joey Logano this Sunday at COTA.

However, Logano couldn’t care less about what the odds say. “Odds? I don’t really care,” he emphasized as per Statesman.“I don’t pay attention to what the people in Vegas say. I just don’t look at it.”

“In my eyes, I’m the favorite every week.”

But even though Logano favors himself to win every week, and even though that might turn out to be the case this Sunday too, given his immense talent, skill, and experience, his results at COTA don’t exactly suggest that would be the case. In the last three years, Logano has finished 28th, 31st, and 3rd on the road course.

So given all of this, it’ll be interesting to see how the #22 team fares in the race.