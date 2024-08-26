“She Just Lost It”: Christian Rose Details NASCAR Milwaukee Truck Race Contact With Toni Breidinger

ARCA Menards Series stars Christian Rose and Toni Breidinger did not leave the Milwaukee Mile as the best of friends this weekend. The Sprecher 150 ARCA Menards Series East race was held at the venue for the fourth time since its return to the schedule in 2021 after 14 long years. And the duo found trouble with each other as early as the 67th lap of the 150-lap event.

Rose bumped Breidinger’s car from behind and spun it. Though she managed to keep the No. 25 Toyota from hitting the wall, she was left aghast by the wild move. She later told Fronstretch, “That was honestly a wild move by the No. 32. I thought maybe he thought I was Amber. He said he wanted to wreck her. So I don’t know. I honestly didn’t say anything on the radio because I was speechless.”

She noted that he hadn’t come to give her an explanation at that point but they did eventually find their way to each other. The short and heated discussion sure left each other hoping they hadn’t crossed paths. Rose explained to the press that he was on the lead lap and that she was holding him back from moving ahead. He’d intended to move her out of the way but not to spin her.

“Well, now you have something between you and me.” An unhappy @ToniBreidinger and @CRoseRacing confronted each other post-race after contact between both of them at Milwaukee. : @m_massie22 pic.twitter.com/RpfwFRiMiv — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) August 25, 2024

His words went, “It was not an attempt to spin her out. It was an attempt to just move her out of the way and she just lost it. If she just spent the time to correct the wheel a little bit I think she’d have been fine. We didn’t hit her that hard.” He reiterated that he did not have any issue with her and that he would move on from the incident. Bredinger, however, might not let things off easy.

Breidinger refuses to accept Rose’s explanations for spinning her

During their discussion, she can be heard accusing Rose of running his mouth. She warns him that she will now do the same thing to him and says, “Now you have something between you and me.” One of the reasons for her anger could be that she couldn’t get her desired result on one of her favorite tracks.

She finished in 11th place while Rose secured an eighth-place finish. William Sawalich won the event while Connor Zilisch came in second. Breidinger had a four-lap difference between herself and the winner while Rose was back by a single lap.

The duo will race each other next at the Southern Illinois 100 at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on September 1. Fans can expect retaliation from either of them in their attempts to set the scale in balance.