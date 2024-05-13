Tyler Reddick-Chris Buescher Fallout: What the drivers said in post-race altercation?

Tempers flared in the Darlington Raceway on Sunday after Tyler Reddick put Chris Buescher and himself out of contention with 10 laps to go in the Cup Series battle. Attempting a tricky maneuver, Reddick shoved Buescher into the Turn 3 wall and caused extensive damage to the Ford. His Toyota suffered a flat tire as well. As expected, the drivers exchanged some words on the pit road.

Advertisement

Buescher finished the race in 30th place and Reddick in 32nd. The latter was seen continually apologizing to the RFK Racing driver. He said, “As soon as I knew that wasn’t going to work, I tried to back out and I got… The last thing I wanted to do was wreck your car. I can care less about mine. I’m sorry. I f***** up. I f***** up.” Buescher was far too dissatisfied to accept the apology from Reddick.

He responded by noting that he did not have the winner’s sticker on his door right then because of the immature move. He said, “It doesn’t work for me. I don’t have that (winner’s) sticker on our door right now. You need to be better.” The RFK driver couldn’t get his mind around why someone he had raced clean by far would put him in such a situation.

This is the second consecutive weekend Buescher has come painstakingly close to a victory and lost out on it. In Kansas last weekend, he finished ridiculously close (0.001 seconds) behind Hendrick star Kyle Larson. To have the victory lane within sight once again and not reach it is an understandable frustration. On the positive side, his teammate Brad Keselowski ended up winning the race.

Tyler Reddick expresses deep regret at blocking Buescher’s victory

The final battle between the top three before the point when Reddick took Buescher out was dramatic to watch. Thanks to that wreck, Keselowski was able to glide through his contenders and take the checkered flag. Had it been a more fortunate day for Buescher, he would have most certainly been crowned the winner and Reddick knows it.

He told the press, “If it would have just took myself out of it, I had a flat, it’s a different story. He was going to win that race had I not tried that. I realized it wasn’t going to work. There was just no grip left and yeah I slid right into him and took us both out. I’m not happy about it.” By the work of fate dressed as Reddick, Keselowski was able to end his 100+ race winless streak at the cost of Buescher.