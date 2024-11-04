“Guess They Wanted a Chevy In There”: NASCAR Slammed for Race Manipulation By Joe Gibbs Insider

In the clash between Ryan Blaney’s victory and the uproar over NASCAR’s decision involving Christopher Bell and William Byron, the scales seem to tip toward the latter. The buzz of the final race was overwhelmingly centered on NASCAR’s controversial decision — and with valid reasons.

Advertisement

Several NASCAR insiders have been delving deeply into the matter, echoing statements from Bell’s crew chief. Jeff Gluck of The Athletic voiced on his X account:

“Adam Stevens just told a few of us there’s no equivalency between what Bell did and what Chastain did. Said Bell was passing Bubba and got loose and into the marbles, and there was no intent to wall ride. He says SMT proves it.”

He followed up with another tweet, elaborating on Adam Stevens’ comments regarding the Chevys shielding Byron and congesting the track, stating, “I think that’s a bad look, but bad looks aren’t gonna put me in the Championship 4, apparently. Guess they wanted a Chevy in there. They got one.”

Adam Stevens on the Chevys protecting Byron and clogging the track: “I think that's a bad look, but bad looks aren't gonna put me in the Championship 4, apparently. Guess they wanted a Chevy in there. They got one.” https://t.co/uAc0xQfPjj — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) November 3, 2024

NASCAR analyst Dustin Long shared a video where Bell described his dilemma during the final lap, explaining that he had to choose between crashing into the wall or spinning out. Opting for the former, Bell also pointed fingers at Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain for blocking other drivers as they trailed behind Byron — both driving Chevrolets.

Austin Konenski, a motorsports writer for Motorsportswire and USA Today Sports, also weighed in on the controversy, suggesting that NASCAR seemed to show a preference for Chevrolet throughout the decision-making process. He argued that it’s problematic for the organization to penalize one party while overlooking another.

Konenski didn’t mince words about Chevrolet’s tactics, stating, “I’m not sure how Chevrolet’s race manipulation is ignored. Something needs to be done.”

Did Austin Dillon’s crew chief drop a hint that they were shielding the #24?

The controversy surrounding NASCAR’s decision to penalize Bell for his move, reminiscent of the infamous “Hail Melon” stunt, highlighted another playoff scandal. It came to light that Byron’s Chevrolet teammates, Austin Dillon, and Ross Chastain, were racing in formation behind him.

According to a NASCAR writer at Frontstretch, the radio chatter he overheard made it clear that the actions of the #3 and #1 teams were intentional and coordinated. He noted, “Does the 1 crew chief know the deal?” – radio chatter from the 3 teams that NBC just played.”

Such tactics would typically violate NASCAR’s regulations. However, Sawyer mentioned that NASCAR had not yet reviewed these radio communications but planned to do so early the following week.