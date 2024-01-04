Tyler Reddick Relationship Timeline: Details About Marriage and Children of the NASCAR Driver

23XI Racing star Tyler Reddick proved from behind the wheel of the #45 Toyota Camry in 2023 that he shares many similarities in skill and talent with NASCAR’s best. But the similarities don’t end in the car. Like many others, Reddick too has the support and love of a beautiful little family that aids his career as a race car driver.

The 27-year-old has been in a committed relationship with his girlfriend and soon-to-be wife Alexa De Leon since they were teenagers. The couple announced their engagement in May 2023 and have been planning their wedding. They also welcomed a little boy, Beau, into their lives in 2019.

In an interview with anchor/reporter Lindsay Czarniak back in 2020, they opened up about their history together and spoke about how they’d gone on a cruise for their first date. De Leon also revealed that they’d broken up briefly after the cruise before they moved in together in 2016. Couldn’t help but smile at how things eventually turned up, Reddick said, “Time flies! Now we have a baby!”

Beau was named after a suggestion from the driver. Though De Leon hadn’t been fond of the name she’d made a bet with him that he could name their son as per his wish if he was successful in defending his 2018 Xfinity Series championship. Having no idea to call his kid anything other than Beau, Reddick blazed to the finish line at Homestead-Miami in first place during the 2019 season finale and yelled out to De Leon, “Baby Beau!”

Little Beau will soon be 4 years old. The joyous family of three live in Mooresville, California.

The lesser-known side of Tyler Reddick

Answering a question about Reddick’s unknown side in the Lindsay Czarniak interview, De Leon said, “He’s always silly and goofy. Like, all the time. But deep down he can be really sweet and he can have a sensitive side.” Reddick turned red hearing the words from De Leon, which she appeared to love. She added, “He will watch Star Trek over and over no matter how many times he’s seen the episodes.”

Reddick defended himself saying that he was just educating Beau on “good TV”. Reddick’s love for Star Trek almost ended up with his son being named “Ryker” after the character William T. Riker from the movie. However, he ended up not going for it after heavy consideration. He said to NBCSports, “I just like the name Beau better.”

Considering that Reddick has always maintained a low profile when it comes to his private life it shouldn’t be a surprise if he decides to not reveal the details of their marriage until after. However, De Leon is quite active on her Instagram handle and shares the joy of spending life with her boys through it. Fans can keep an ear out for the sound of wedding bells on it.