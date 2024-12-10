“Unfortunately, We Lost Him Too Soon”: All About Kenny Irwin Jr., Tony Stewart’s “All-Time Favorite” Opponent on the Track

Few drivers commanded profound respect from the three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart. The most iconic among them is Kenny Irwin Jr. Born in Indiana, Irwin took a path to the Cup Series that was largely similar to Stewart’s. He began racing midgets, moved to USAC, and ultimately to NASCAR. But fate had a different and unfortunate outcome in store for him.

Irwin began racing quarter-midgets when he was only in second grade at school. In 1988, he got his SCCA license and competed in the GT1 category. He then raced in the IMSA stock car series while still only a teenager.

It was in 1991 that he got into the USAC. He was named Rookie of the Year in the National Sprint Car Series in 1993 and won the USAC National Midget Championship in 1996.

The paths of Irwin and Stewart crossed multiple times up to this point. The latter was a strong driver in USAC as well during this period and won multiple championships.

He said in an interview last month, “Kenny and I started racing midgets against each other at the speed room in 1991 and both worked our way into all three national USAC series together.”

Irwin’s caliber on the race track caught the eyes of the many NASCAR team owners who were actively searching for the next Jeff Gordon at the time. It wasn’t long before he got a seat in the Truck Series.

His first full-time season came in 1997 in which he recorded two wins, seven top-5s, and 10 top-10s. He also made his Cup Series debut the same year with an eighth-place finish in Richmond.

Irwin’s time in the Cup Series and eventual death

The icon spent 1998 and 1999 driving for Yates Racing. He won Rookie of the Year honors in 1998 with a pole position and four top-10s. He put up a similarly impressive performance the following year as well. In 2000, he separated from Yates Racing and joined the newly formed Team SABCO.

It was to be his second full-time season racing alongside Stewart in the Cup Series. He started the year well with a fourth-place finish in Talladega. But a crash during practice in New Hampshire ended his life prematurely. Irwin pursued his dream to reach the pinnacle of racing to the final second of life.

Stewart honored him by saying, “He’s one of the best I ever ran against. If Kenny would’ve lived, he would’ve at least won a NASCAR championship, if not several. Unfortunately, we lost him too soon.” He is remembered today for his incredible racing achievements and the many charitable acts he did off the track.