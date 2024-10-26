“Was a Pleasure Watching You”: Mark Martin Hailed for “Well Deserved” Honor From Hendrick Motorsports

Mark Martin talks with Dale Earnhardt Jr. just before their qualifying runs were called off due to rain Friday afternoon, July 6, 2001 at the Daytona International Speedway. © Kelly Jordan/News-Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Hendrick Motorsports has accumulated an impressive 312 victories since beginning operations in 1984. Mark Martin, who piloted the #5 Chevrolet for the team from 2009 to 2011, recently expressed his gratitude for the chance to race with such an esteemed organization.

He took to Twitter to reflect on his tenure with the team, noting that although his personal tally of wins was modest, he’s proud to have played a role in helping Hendrick Motorsports become the team with the most Cup Series race wins in NASCAR history.

Alongside his message, Martin shared photos of a ring he received from HMS, recognizing his contributions.

In his tweet, Martin noted, “Huge thank you to @TeamHendrick for letting me be a part of this amazing organization. I m honored to have driven the 5 and contributed five of the 300.”

Huge thank you to @TeamHendrick for letting me be a part of this amazing organization. I m honored to have driven the 5 and contributed five of the 300. pic.twitter.com/GLIeB23bG8 — Mark Martin (@markmartin) October 25, 2024

Fans of the sport also chimed in to celebrate Martin’s contributions to HMS’ legacy, with one commenting, “Well deserved,” and another adding, “That’s gorgeous. What a special memory for everyone involved. Thanks again Mark for giving so much to my favorite sport.”

Another enthusiast extended their congratulations, remarking, “Congrats and well deserved!”

One admirer highlighted the thoughtful gesture from HMS, noting, “That is a very classy show of appreciation for them to share with you. Not trying to inflate you ego (even though you deserve it) but you made a significant contribution to every team you drove for. It was a pleasure watching you wheel a race car.”

What did Martin’s 2009 Cup Series season entail?

The now 65-year-old driver last raced in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2013 and is often remembered for his exceptional 2009 season with Hendrick Motorsports.

That year, he captured five race victories and secured a second-place finish in the final standings, an impressive feat given he was 50 years old at the time.

Martin had transitioned to HMS in 2009 after a lengthy 19-year tenure with Roush Fenway Racing. During his rookie season with the team, he boasted an average starting position of 9.8, an impressive average finish of 13.7, and led for a total of 805 laps.

Despite his formidable performance and tallying more wins than in any season since 1998, Martin concluded the season 141 points behind his teammate and Sprint Cup champion, Jimmie Johnson.

Over his career, Martin accumulated 40 NASCAR Cup wins and finished second in the NASCAR Cup Series standings five times. But despite his successes, he never clinched a victory at the Daytona 500, nor the all-elusive Cup Series title.