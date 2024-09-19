“His Attitude Is Plain Rotten”: NASCAR Fans Object Bubba Wallace’s 23XI Contract Extension, Spotter Chimes In

Aug 31, 2024; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace stands in his pit box prior to practice for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Wallace’s tenure in the NASCAR Cup Series is secure for the foreseeable future as the Mobile, Alabama native has signed a contract extension with his current team in the highest echelon of stock car racing. The #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver will continue piloting the car fielded by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan alongside current teammate Tyler Reddick.

Advertisement

23XI Racing has come out and officially announced Wallace’s contract multi-year extension with the team, despite the 30-year-old driver missing out on the playoffs this season. While his performances have been on a steady rise throughout his time with 23XI, Wallace is easily one of the most polarizing figures to drive in modern-day NASCAR.

With the news of his future in the sport being confirmed, fans on social media replied to Wallace’s full-time Cup Series spotter’s, light-hearted roast of the #23 driver. While Freddie Kraft playfully wrote, “Well (poop emoji) Was hoping for someone new,” followers of the sport had other ideas.

Well 💩 Was hoping for someone new. 🙄 https://t.co/7LyRbV2P1F — Freddie Kraft (@FreddieKraft) September 18, 2024

“NGL I was too. It’s not that I hate Bubba but his attitude is just plain rotten on the track,” one person opined, speaking on how Wallace carries himself inside and outside the car. While his attitude towards his peers and the sport in general has always been under scrutiny, another fan questioned his abilities behind the wheel and said, “I’d want a playoff-caliber driver as well. Poor Freddie.”

Touching on the air of disappointment surrounding his contract extension, one fan summarized the underlying sentiment on social media and added, “So was most of Facebook tbh.”

“Most of us were as well.. Bubba sucks,” rued another fan.

How can Bubba change his perception of NASCAR?

The only variable Wallace has control over in the Cup Series is his results. While he managed to qualify for the postseason for the first time in his Cup Series career last season, Wallace has gone winless throughout 2024 and has also failed to make it into the playoffs this year.

Tyler Reddick managing to clinch the regular season championship and going on to challenge for the title also throws shade on his abilities to some extent, further solidifying the negative sentiment around his tenure in the sport.

It is only positive results and wins under his belt that can improve Wallace’s likeability in the sport. If the #23 crew and driver can manage to get the ball rolling during the remainder of the year just as Chris Buescher did at Watkins Glen despite not challenging for the ultimate prize, the former Richard Petty Motorsports driver can change his outlook going forward.

It remains to be seen if the 30-year-old can manage the same this weekend as NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the final event of the Round of 16.