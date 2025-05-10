NASCAR Insider Refutes Theory That Signing Kyle Larson Would Have Saved Tony Stewart’s NASCAR Team

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson speaks during an interview at Iowa Speedway on April 18, 2025, in Newton. © Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the close of last season, Stewart-Haas Racing shut down its NASCAR Cup Series operations, ending a chapter that had most recently seen Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, and Ryan Preece behind the wheel of its four Cup entries. Tony Stewart remained involved through 2023, largely due to Kevin Harvick’s continued presence.

However, following Harvick’s departure and amid a noticeable dip in the team’s on-track performance, Stewart appeared to quietly step away from the scene. At one point, Stewart had expressed interest in signing Kyle Larson to the SHR roster.

This has led many to wonder, had that deal come to fruition, could it have kept the SHR’s ship afloat? NASCAR insider Freddie Kraft weighed in on that very question during a recent Q&A session on his official X handle, stating no one driver could have managed to save the whole organization.

Kraft responded, “I don’t know the details or whether or not they actually had the chance to sign Kyle. I’m sure they would have liked to, but who wouldn’t? But I’m not sure anyone one driver can save an entire organization.”

Before joining Hendrick Motorsports, Larson had already proven his mettle at Chip Ganassi Racing, showcasing both speed and adaptability. Known for venturing into various motorsport disciplines, his versatility likely caught Stewart’s eye.

Rick Hendrick ultimately secured Kyle Larson, signing him to drive the #5 car for Hendrick Motorsports in 2021. Larson hit the ground running, winning the Cup Series championship in his first season with the team.

During an interview in September 2021, when Larson was in peak form during his record-setting title run, Tony Stewart was asked if he ever looked back with regret, wishing he had landed Larson himself. Stewart didn’t mince words.

“I said that the day that I found out, I couldn’t get him… That will be one of the biggest regrets of my professional career is not getting that kid and having an opportunity to race him in our cars. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime driver. I say he’s a unicorn,” he told CBS Sports.

At present, Larson is not only chasing Stewart’s record for the best double-duty performance but also remains in strong form in the Cup Series, sitting second in the driver standings with two wins under his belt.