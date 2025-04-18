“Was Like a Jump Scare”: How Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s First Drag Racing Experience Made Him Realize the Gravity of Tony Stewart’s NHRA Win

Tony Stewart made the headlines last Sunday by winning the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals and securing his maiden Top Fuel victory. One of many who were most impressed by this incredible achievement was Dale Earnhardt Jr. The popular icon spoke about how he realized the magnitude of his friend’s feat after a recent visit to the Talladega Superspeedway.

Junior had been at Dega to hang out with YouTuber and race car driver Cleetus McFarland when he got the opportunity to drive the “Dale Truck” that has been involved in drag racing events. The vehicle is a truck modified for drag racing and features nitrous oxide and drag slicks. What happened next is best said through his words on Bless Your ‘Hardt.

“It was so insane to launch that truck,” he quipped. “You’re sitting there kind of holding the, I forget what he calls it, but I would call it the line lock. You got this little button on the steering wheel, and you mash the gas wide open. It’s got twin turbos. It starts spinning up, and that thing gets ready to launch.”

The truck launches right when the pilot lets off the button on the steering wheel. Junior continued to admit that he had to do two launches since he got the nerves the first time and let off the gas pedal. McFarland had instructed him not to be a chicken and to press on the gas after the launch. Junior got it right the second time and was left with a core memory.

He pointed out that he went from zero to 140 miles per hour in a quarter of a mile and that he’d never been in anything that accelerated that quickly. He continued, “The first run was like a jump scare. Like, when you’re walking through haunted woods and somebody comes out with a chainsaw. So, the first time, I let off that button and it jump scared me.”

“It was crazy. I am serious. My immediate thought was… I was excited and happy and thrilled and wanted to try it again. Ten minutes later, I am sitting there going, ‘Tony Stewart!'” He hadn’t been able to comprehend how a driver who had similar experiences to him was able to take up drag racing and become one of the best in it.

Junior went onto reveal his desire to see Stewart back racing on ovals. It is an unlikely outcome considering the age and career point of the three-time champion. But fans sure can hope just as Junior does.