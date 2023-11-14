Kevin Harvick Spills Over $5 Million on House of ‘Most Famous NASCAR Driver’

Last weekend Kevin Harvick ran his last Cup Series race at Phoenix, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career lasting more than two decades. A week prior to the race, the 2014 Cup Series champion splashed nearly $6.75 Million on a mansion in North Carolina. A mansion that most racing and non-racing fans will associate with perhaps the most famous NASCAR movie of all time, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

The 2006 blockbuster saw Will Ferrell play the role of Ricky Bobby and grossed over $160 Million at the Box Office, becoming a cult classic. Ricky Bobby became a household name, with several homages to the character and his antics played out in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Most recently, the Stewart-Haas Racing duo of Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece ran the iconic Old Spice and Wonder Bread paint schemes at the Talladega Cup Series race in September, paying a tribute to the cars of Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. (played by John C. Reilly) in the movie.

The mansion was listed in February for a price of $9.9 Million, after undergoing a complete renovation since its last sale in 2018.

Kevin Harvick assures NASCAR fans he won’t disappear

If anyone thought Kevin Harvick would just retire and walk away from the sport, well, Harvick made sure to dispel any such fears. The 2014 Cup Series champion, who will be seen in the FOX Sports NASCAR booth, reaffirmed his commitment to staying close to the sport in more than one capacity.

“I’m not going to disappear. My goal is to try not to go more than three or four weeks without being to the racetrack, even if I’m not in the TV booth,” he said. Considering the #4 driver has always been at the forefront of any new change NASCAR introduces and is one of the more expressive voices in the garage, fans can safely assume Harvick will remain close to the sport.

Of course Harvick won’t be blamed if he invests the majority of his time mentoring his son, Keelan, who is a budding racer himself.