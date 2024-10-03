WATCH: A Sneak Peak Into the Life of Denny Hamlin’s Crew Chief After Dismal Kansas Showing

Denny Hamlin is in the hunt for his maiden Cup Series championship but his team’s performance in Kansas last weekend was least inspiring. Despite having a car fast enough to win, the No. 11 driver was found racing to salvage as many points as possible after facing repeated issues on the pit road. His crew chief Chris Gabehart was left understandably disappointed.

Joe Gibbs Racing recently released a video on their YouTube channel that showcased a day in the life of Gabehart. The brief portrayal was created by following him around during the Kansas race and provided an extraordinary insight into how things work in the garage and the pit road. Furthermore, it displayed how frustrated he was with the P8 result.

One of the wheels on Hamlin’s Toyota had come loose during the race. Gabehart’s subtle facial reactions while listening to the driver detail the issue were highly reflective of his sentiments. Both Hamlin and the chief acknowledged post-race that it was one of the worst days they’ve faced in recent times.

We followed @CG1751 all day Sunday at @kansasspeedway. Watch how he and the 11 team navigated the tough day ⬇️https://t.co/5TR5p7CZK7 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) October 2, 2024

Gabehart said, “Had a really fast car. Denny did a great job. This is one of our best tracks so we kept finding ways to get back into the race. Having shots to win. Unfortunately, just had one of our worst days all year long on pit road. It’s a team sport, takes it all… It’s so hard to win at the Cup level and today was a great example of that.”

Hamlin started the season strong but his form has dipped in a crucial moment. The veteran has not won a race since conquering Dover in April. Such a winless streak is not ideal for a man looking to win the championship for the first time in his career.

Hamlin desperately needs a good performance at Talladega

He is currently fifth in points and above the Round of 8 elimination line but needs good finishes in the Dega and the Roval to ensure his qualification for the next round. Talladega is as unpredictable as tracks get and the Charlotte Roval has always been kryptonite for a lot of elite drivers. Hamlin could potentially win in one of them if he plays his cards right.

He was forced to retire in Talladega during the visit earlier this year after suffering a wreck. However, he still got to take home some optimism as his 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick reached the victory lane. A similar result simply won’t suffice this time. He doesn’t have a lot of time left to challenge for a championship as he borders retirement at the age of 43.

A win at this juncture in the season could bring his momentum back and put him in a prime position to get his name on the title. The No. 11 team will need to execute their pit stops much better than they did in Kansas for this to happen. As things stand, the championship is theirs to lose.