“A Tough Spot To Be In”: Kyle Busch’s Hilarious Banter With Son Brexton After Kyle Larson’s Teaser Leads to Hilarious Reactions

Following Kyle Busch’s declaration of racing head-to-head with his son Brexton Busch, Kyle Larson quickly jumped into the fray to cast his predictions, choosing Brexton over Busch, for the showdown set for this Wednesday, March 26, at Millbridge Speedway near Salisbury, N.C. While Larson revels in the buzz surrounding this father-son duel among his NASCAR Cup peers, the Busch family is currently playfully sparring on social media.

Recently buoyed by Larson’s support, Brexton Busch took to his official X handle to proclaim, “Can’t wait to kick my dad’s butt..”

In response, Kyle, eager to embrace his Rowdy persona for the race, fired back with a retort, “You don’t want the smoke, pal. Hope you’re ready to rip the fence.”

This may well be the first time Brexton Busch experiences his father’s famed “Rowdy” persona on the track, witnessing firsthand what Kyle is capable of in the driver’s seat — a reality Brexton has not yet encountered.

The majority of the fanbase, however, seems to lean towards the veteran NASCAR driver.

One fan declared, “Sorry @brextonbusch, I think your dad’s got this one,” while another, thrilled by the unfolding drama, chimed in, “The BEEF is starting and I am here for it .”

Curiosity also swirled around whom Samantha Busch — Kyle’s wife and Brexton’s mother — would support. Reflecting on her own family’s experience, one dirt biker’s wife shared, “I remember when my son straight up smoked by hubby on a dirtbike. That’s a tough spot to be in as a mom and wife.”

Adding to the speculation, another fan inquired, “We need to know who @SamanthaBusch is going to be cheering to finish ahead of the other. I’m for sure it’s gotta be @brextonbusch. Sorry Kyle. Gotta go for the l kid on this one. “

Does Samantha Busch ever come between Kyle and their Brexton to resolve fights?

Despite Kyle Busch’s best efforts, occasional friction between father and son is inevitable, sometimes calling for a peacemaker. During a candid conversation on Kevin Harvick’s podcast, Busch discussed how he coaches his son and the role his wife, Samantha, plays in diffusing tensions.

Busch acknowledged that Samantha often steps in, particularly when he’s critiquing Brexton’s racing strategies and trying to instill a lesson about what could have been handled differently.

He explained that when he pushes Brexton to understand a certain point, and Brexton becomes defensive — arguing that the car isn’t fast enough, among other excuses — Kyle provides a dose of reality by reminding him that the equipment is the best they’ve got and it’s up to him to maximize its potential, which sometimes frustrates the young racer.

In these moments, Samantha is crucial in helping to bridge the gap, smoothing over the rough patches so father and son can find common ground.

However, it remains an intriguing question as to whom she will side with — offering support to her husband or her son, especially considering Kyle’s recent string of challenging performances.