WATCH: Chase Briscoe FINALLY Breaks Silence on Christopher Bell’s NASCAR Revelation

Chase Briscoe has finally reacted to what has been an unexpected turn of events after Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell mistakenly broke the news of the current Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s switch to the Toyota-back team next year.

The #14 Ford Mustang driver reacted to Bell mistakenly naming Briscoe during a press conference as the future driver of the #19 Toyota Camry at Joe Gibbs’ racing outfit. This occurred as Bell prepared for the upcoming NASCAR USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Chase Briscoe was seen participating in a 4/10th sprint car race at the New Hampshire flat track when the current SHR driver gave his thoughts. The 29-year-old driver was sheepishly seen answering the pre-empted news and pulled his future teammate’s leg.

“I still haven’t seen it but he texted me right before we went on our hot lap. He said, ‘Chase, I’m sorry I messed up really bad.’ But I haven’t got to see any of it. I’m sure when I get back after tonight I’ll get blown up pretty bad but yeah, typical Christopher.”

Major rumors have surrounded Chase Briscoe‘s ties to a seat at Joe Gibbs Racing which were recently solidified further by Martin Truex Jr.’s public announcement of his retirement at the end of the 2024 season. Christopher Bell’s accidental admission of Chase as the next driver in the #19 seat has confirmed one chapter of the NASCAR silly season this year.

Kyle Larson joins the fun in pulling Christopher Bell’s leg after hilarious slip-up surrounding Chase Briscoe’s JGR debut

The driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro at Hendrick Motorsports also joined in on the fun on social media as he sarcastically wrote quoting Christopher Bell’s press conference where the JGR driver mistakenly linked Chase Briscoe to the #19 team.

“Man totally blind sided by this news! Wishing @chaseelliott the best on his new adventure at @JoeGibbsRacing Have enjoyed you as a teammate! Good Luck #d19”

With Briscoe essentially placed at JGR for next year and either Cole Custer or Noah Gragson in consideration for the single available seat at Haas’ upcoming factory team, it remains to be seen where the remaining two drivers from SHR find a place in the field, if at all.

Ryan Preece and Josh Berry still remain without an announcement regarding their future plans in the Cup Series.