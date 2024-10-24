WATCH: Christopher Bell’s Raceday Routine & What He Eats Before Going NASCAR Cup Racing

Christopher Bell is one of the seven drivers who will be hoping to win in Homestead-Miami this weekend and secure a spot in the season finale. The Joe Gibbs Racing star made it to the last two finales, in 2022 and 2023. Given his current points situation and momentum, he will probably make it three in a row. Moreover, there is also a strict race day routine that will help him.

The No. 20 driver’s day starts with peanut butter and banana toast for breakfast. After that, he either goes to take care of a few sponsor appearances or simply kills some idle time, depending upon the schedule. This is followed by sweet appearances and stage appearances for Toyota and NASCAR at the race track. Then, it is lunchtime, which is extremely important for drivers.

It is the main pre-race meal they have and Bell opts for a simple chicken and rice meal with some greens on the side. The protein-rich meal certainly gives him a lot of energy during the race but there are still some duties a driver has to fulfill before getting inside the car. Post lunch, the Joe Gibbs Racing star has at least an hour to prepare and get into the competitive headspace.

Then comes the crucial drivers’ meeting and then it is straight to the track. Driver intros and sponsor photographs with the car come next and finally, Bell gets into his Camry and goes racing. It’s a pretty consistent schedule, especially with the meals he has before the race. It is this kind of discipline thanks to which the JGR star has been so successful in the last few years.

He still hasn’t gotten his hands on the Cup Series championship but hopefully, this will be the year he does. Bell has won three races already this season and comfortably sits second on the table, 42 points ahead of the cutline.

It has been a while since Joe Gibbs Racing has won the Cup Series championship. Bell could be the one to finally get the coveted title to the team and etch his name into the NASCAR history books.