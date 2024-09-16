mobile app bar

WATCH: Juan Pablo Montoya & Tyler Reddick’s Candid Conversation Post NASCAR Race at Watkins Glen

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
WATCH: Juan Pablo Montoya & Tyler Reddick’s Candid Conversation Post NASCAR Race at Watkins Glen

Juan Pablo Montoy & Tyler Reddick. © Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images, © Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on Sunday was yet another chaotic outing that overturned every prediction made before the race. Only two drivers from the playoff grid finished inside the top 10 as Chris Buescher collected the checkered flag at the end of 92 laps. One special entrant, Juan Pablo Montoya, also got his first experience with the Next-Gen car and was beyond surprised with it.

He was found talking to the media about his race when 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick intervened and began a discussion with him. The duo opened up on their experiences during the second postseason event.

Montoya expressed his delight at the Next-Gen car’s cockpit not being as hot as he had expected and noted that it was the coolest he had been in a Cup Series car.

Reddick explained that the Xfinity Series machine is hot inside but the premier-tier vehicle, not so much. “In the beginning, they were really hot, but not now,” he said. Montoya continued, “In the first start, everybody ran into me. They wanted to move me out of the way. I’m like, ‘Okay. Next one.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t wanna wreck. But I’m not going to start moving out too much.”

The Colombian eventually ended up in 32nd place after an outing that he seemed to enjoy. Reddick himself finished a few spots above him in P27. The duo laughed it out talking about the first caution during which Montoya almost wrecked with the cars in front of him, before Reddick said his byes and left to board his plane.

What did Cup Series drivers tell Montoya about the Next-Gen car?

The last time JPM was in a NASCAR car was back in 2014. Owing to his familiarity with the Next-Gen machine, he’d gone to a few active drivers before the race and asked them for insights about what he should expect on his return. “It is so difficult to drive,” summed up the field.

However, Michael McDowell contrastingly said, “It is much easier to drive — it is more like a GT3.” Montoya also visited Virginia International Raceway to test the car out himself before his race appearance this Sunday. 40 laps later, he came out thinking that it was easier to drive than the cars he drove back in the day.

After the 92-lap race on Sunday, he must now have a clearer idea of what it is like to race in present-day NASCAR. Considering that he didn’t rule out the idea of making another appearance in the future, the colombian can be expected to return to the track sooner rather than later.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

Read more from Gowtham Ramalingam

Share this article

Don’t miss these