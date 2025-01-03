“Doesn’t Sound Too Dumb When She Talks”: When Kyle Larson Revealed How Wife Katelyn Was Perfect to Handle His Venting

Every weekend presents a unique challenge for NASCAR drivers due to varying tracks, momentum, and vehicle performance. While they may appear composed during interviews or on camera, only their families truly grasp the behind-the-scenes realities. Kyle Larson shares this sentiment, acknowledging the steadfast support of his wife, Katelyn, especially after tough weekends.

In a 2014 interview during Jeff Gluck’s ’12 questions’ segment, when asked about his post-race reactions after a bad one, Larson, the #5 HMS driver, explained, “I don’t vent a whole lot. I’m pretty easygoing. But if I’m really upset, I’ll vent a little bit to my girlfriend, Katelyn [Sweet], or my manager, Joey [Dennewitz].”

Larson also admitted the invaluable role his wife plays, given her deep racing roots. “We can talk about racing, pit stops, or anything and she knows and understands it — and doesn’t sound too dumb when she talks about it. She’s been around racing just as much as I have throughout our lives. We grew up on the West Coast together,” he shared.

He mentioned that while they didn’t really start spending time together until the late 2000s, they had always been acquainted. He finds it rewarding to share his life with someone who has a background in racing, as it makes discussing the nuances of the sport much easier.

Katelyn Larson, previously Katelyn Sweet, is the sister of Brad Sweet, with whom Larson co-owns the High Limit Racing Series. Larson first crossed paths with Katelyn at a post-race celebration at his local track in Placerville, California, close to where the Sweet siblings were raised.

He reminisced about his younger days, admitting he was quite the party animal and might have indulged a bit too much in an attempt to impress her.

Recounting the event on the ‘Rippin’ It’ podcast, Larson shared the comical aftermath. “We’re all partying that night and I think I was probably trying to show off for her, and I end up getting wasted. She and a couple of my other friends, obviously I was passed out, like on the ground, in bad shape, and they colored all over me,” he said, recalling the night with a chuckle.

Does Katelyn shy away from the limelight?

Katelyn is widely recognized not only as Larson’s wife and Sweet’s sister but has also made a name for herself with her memorable beer-chugging celebrations following Larson’s victories. However, she occasionally finds herself in the spotlight to the extent that fans request her autograph, an idea she finds somewhat baffling given her self-view as an ordinary person.

During a conversation with Kenny Wallace in September 2024, she commented, “I always laugh when people ask my autograph and I just don’t quite understand sometimes. I still feel very normal. I still go to the dirt track. I mean I grew up going to Silver Dollar Speedway. Three weeks old was my first race. So, I don’t feel any different from this from that time to now.”

Nevertheless, her beer-chugging antics have indeed become a crowd favorite, and it’s likely she’ll have plenty of occasions to showcase this celebratory gesture in the upcoming season, especially if Larson continues his streak of multiple race wins.