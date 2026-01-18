WATCH: Kevin Harvick and Son Keelan Feature in Country Singer Larry Fleet’s Latest Music Video

Kevin Harvick and his son, Keelan, have begun looking like inseparable partners off the racing surface. On track, the duo has traded shots for victories, including during the 13th Annual Chilly Willy at Tucson Speedway, where the 125-lap Pro Late Model season opener turned into a father-son duel with neither willing to lift.

Away from racing, the pair surfaced in country singer Larry Fleet’s latest music video, a different arena where they shared the spotlight without a steering wheel between them. Fleet’s new single, “American Made,” the first release from his upcoming album Another Year Older, enlisted the help of the NASCAR legend and 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, along with his rising star son Keelan.

The younger Harvick has already begun stacking results of his own, winning races in the CARS Tour and on local short tracks across the country, and the video put both Harvicks center stage.

In the clip, Kevin and Keelan are shown talking as they look at a screen, analyzing races and dissecting what unfolds before them, with Keelan offering his own perspective. Toward the end, race announcers can be heard calling Keelan’s name as the winner while he climbs out of his car in a red firesuit.

A separate version of the video shows the two walking into a garage together, followed by Kevin wrenching on the car while Keelan watches him make adjustments with a mechanic’s focus. Keelan later rolls a tire through the garage, looking at photographs of himself and childhood memories, including a scene of Kevin holding toddler-aged Keelan in his arms, likely at a racetrack.

The piece closes with the Harvicks heading out of the garage side by side. Keelan reshared Fleet’s video on his X account with the caption, “Thanks for letting Pops and I be a part of it! “

While Keelan is still creating his own path behind the wheel, Fleet has long since found his footing in country music. Since his breakout moment with his 2020 single “Where I Find God,” Fleet has held steady as a standard-bearer for traditional country, even if his releases have flown under the radar more than expected given the genre’s appetite for storytellers.

This project may mark his next major hit, as the music video brings serious star power and lands at a moment tailor-made for resonance, coinciding with America’s yearlong 250th birthday celebration.