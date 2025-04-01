“Hire Dale Earnhardt Jr. As Director of Common Sense”: Steve Phelps Taking on New NASCAR Role Has Fans Up in Arms

NASCAR’s recent elevation of Steve Phelps to the newly created position of Commissioner has not been met with fanfare from the audience. Despite Phelps’ extensive experience and qualifications, which make him an ideal candidate to oversee NASCAR and IMSA and lead the sport’s growth and international outreach, the fan base appears less than enthusiastic.

Bob Pockrass, reporting the news, took his official X handle to share the development. He stated, “NASCAR has created role of Commissioner for Steve Phelps, who will focus on strategic growth and international expansion while working directly with NASCAR owners Jim France and Lesa France Kennedy. COO Steve O’Donnell named NASCAR president to oversee day-to-day operations.”

Nevertheless, NASCAR’s fans, who didn’t agree with the same, turned the comment section of the announcement into a battleground.

One fan expressed their frustration with biting sarcasm: “NASCAR: We don’t want to be considered how we’re run like the other sports leagues. Also, NASCAR: Here’s our new commissioner.”

Another enthusiast took a swipe at the leadership’s decision-making abilities, quipping, “Why not hire Dale Jr as director of Common Sense, since they have none as of now? Let him make decisions on cars, driver actions, race Control, etc.”

A fan suggested that the new position was merely a pretense for financial gain: “If you want to give yourself a payrise. You add another tier to the cake that does not exist anymore. Somehow, this move is a sure catalyst for a whole lot more 23XI Racing fans.”

Criticism extended to the France family’s management style as well, with a NASCAR enthusiast noting, “This is what you get when two people own the sport who never wanted to run it.” Another bluntly summed up the sentiment by saying, “All the people want is some horsepower and tire fall off. If they can’t figure that out by now, we’re fucked..”

Phelps previously faced sharp criticism for his staunch defense of the playoff format. Despite the backlash from the fans, who were demanding a change in the format, in a dialogue with Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, Phelps stressed that the format was sculpted with fan interests at heart, ensuring that the competition remains fierce until the season’s climax.

He conceded that although some drivers had outperformed others during the regular season, the playoff system guaranteed that only the most deserving contenders advanced to the final four. However, his recent elevation to Commissioner appears to have further agitated the fanbase on top of his previous comments.