WATCH: Kyle Larson Walks the Ramp With Wife Katelyn Honoring Late Sherry Pollex’s Noble Cause

The 14th annual Catwalk for a Cause descended upon North Carolina on September 18. Martin Truex Jr. Foundation hosted the event in collaboration with the Sherry Strong Foundation, which was created to carry on the legacy of Truex Jr.’s ex-girlfriend the late. Sherry Pollex. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson and his wife Katelyn took an active part in the catwalk.

Pollex passed away in 2023 after a hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer. The event was held at the Revelry in Charlotte on her first death anniversary and served an important purpose. Catwalk for a Cause was first begun in 2009. Truex Jr. and Pollex’s vision was to let children diagnosed with cancer be the star of the show for one night.

The kids are paired with a NASCAR driver and their better half to walk the runway in front of a significant crowd. Truex Jr. said back in February when the event was announced, “The event is always such a special night for children and their families going through an unimaginable diagnosis. To be able to put a smile on these kids’ faces and raise a lot of money in support of integrative treatment to help them on their journey is what it is all about.”

The Larsons were paired with a child named Noelle and Katelyn took to Instagram to express her happiness at being a part of the show. She wrote, “The best event of the year! Honored to be a part of the #catwalkforcause Noelle we had such a fun night with you! Thank you @mtjfoundation@sherrystrongoc” The theme for this year’s walk was a magical fairy garden.

The program’s positive impact is reflected by the $5 million it has raised and contributed towards pediatric and ovarian cancer initiatives. The Sherry Strong Foundation also carries out other initiatives that educate and fund oncology programs around the country. Pollex’s motive and work have earned her immense goodwill across the NASCAR fandom.

Jill Burdgoff, the president of the Sherry Strong Foundation, rightly summed up what Catwalk for a Cause was all about. She stated, “We are so excited to continue to collaborate with the MTJ Foundation on this magical show for yet another year. There is nothing like seeing the joy on the children’s faces as they step out onto the runway. Sherry will be there in spirit, and her energy will be felt for sure.”

Although Pollex is not among us anymore, the positive impact that she created continues living on through the work of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and the Sherry Strong Foundation.