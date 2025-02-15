Jimmie Johnson Reveals Being Blindsided by Divisive NASCAR Rule, Admits to Getting to Terms With the Concept

Although Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. have both secured spots in the main event of the Daytona 500, the introduction of the Open Exemption Provisional sparked controversy among several drivers, including Corey LaJoie, Daniel Suarez, and BJ McLeod. They criticized the rule for favoring outsiders over established champions like Johnson and Truex Jr. The seven time Cup Series Champion himself was taken aback by the sudden implementation of a rule that grants a provisional starting spot to a driver, a privilege limited to one per race and requiring application 90 days before the event.

Reacting to this oversight, the owner of Legacy Motor Club expressed his astonishment and frustration: “We really didn’t know about it until the rule came out (in January). Evidently, it was buried in the charter agreement that was pushed out. When the rule came out … three minutes later we were on the phone with NASCAR and recognized that it wasn’t in the 90-day window (before the 500) and that we weren’t eligible.”

Owing to the lack of initial clarity about the Open Exemption Provisional, Johnson foresees potential modifications to the rule post-Daytona to enhance its definition. NASCAR has also signaled intentions to revisit the rule for further clarification after the Daytona race. During a press briefing last month, NASCAR affirmed that drivers like Johnson and former Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. are considered elite based on their illustrious careers.

When queried about his initial reaction to the new OEP rule — if he was pissed — Johnson acknowledged, “Initially, yes.” However, his perspective shifted after a conversation with Jim France, where he came to understand the rationale behind the rule.

While Johnson supports the idea of welcoming drivers from Formula 1 or IndyCar as a positive initiative, he expressed concerns about how the rule was introduced in the charter agreement and the subsequent communications, which left much to be clarified.

Now that he has secured his spot in the race, Johnson will line up in the 40th position, just ahead of Helio Castroneves. It’s been a while since Johnson, the owner of Legacy Motor Club, last cracked the top 10 in the Daytona 500 race, a feat he last achieved in 2019. But since the transition to Next Gen cars, he can be seen struggling to replicate his former dominance during his part-time stint.

Nonetheless, the presence of seasoned veterans like Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson on the track is bound to ignite enthusiasm among NASCAR aficionados.